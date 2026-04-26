Surfin Meta Bharat Strengthens Odisha’s Tech Ecosystem with AI and Fintech Expansion

As Odisha strengthens its position as an emerging technology and innovation hub, Surfin Meta Bharat (SMB) continues to expand its operations in the state, contributing to the growth of AI-driven services, fintech innovation, and employment generation.

The company has been actively engaging with the broader technology ecosystem through industry platforms such as the Black Swan Summit, organised by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN). The summit brought together policymakers, technology leaders, and global institutions to discuss the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping the future of employment and financial inclusion.

As part of its growing presence in India’s technology ecosystem, Surfin Meta Bharat is building capabilities in artificial intelligence operations, fintech services, and data intelligence. The company supports global financial technology platforms through AI-powered data processing, digital credit infrastructure, and analytics solutions that help improve financial access and operational efficiency. By combining technology expertise with scalable operations, SMB aims to contribute to the development of digital financial services while creating new opportunities for skilled professionals in emerging technology hubs.

A Strategic Alignment: From Resources to Knowledge

According to Mr. Yanan Wu, Chairman and CEO of Surfin Meta Digital Technology, Odisha’s evolving economic direction presents a strong opportunity for technology-led transformation.

While the state has historically been known for its rich natural resources and mining sector, the focus is gradually shifting toward knowledge-based industries, IT services, and innovation-driven growth.

Surfin Meta Bharat’s expansion aligns closely with this transition, as the company builds capabilities in AI operations, fintech services, and data intelligence within the region.

“Odisha is entering an important phase of transformation. The shift from a resource-driven economy to a knowledge-driven ecosystem opens significant opportunities for both talent development and technological innovation,” said Mr Wu.

Addressing Talent Migration: The Rourkela Model

One of the key challenges many states face is the migration of young professionals to metropolitan cities in search of opportunities. SMB’s growing presence in Rourkela demonstrates an alternative model.

The company currently employs over 600 professionals in the city, building capabilities in AI services, fintech operations, and data labeling. By establishing high-value technology operations in Tier-2 cities, SMB aims to create opportunities that allow skilled professionals to build global careers without leaving their home state.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand its workforce in the coming years, strengthening its presence in Odisha’s growing digital economy.

Accelerating Digital Transformation with Secure and Scalable Technology

Surfin Meta Bharat delivers advanced technology solutions that help financial institutions, fintech companies, and enterprises build faster, smarter, and more scalable digital operations. With a strong focus on intelligent automation, secure data handling, and high-performance platform development, the company enables organisations to transform manual and document-heavy workflows into efficient, technology-driven processes. Its solutions are designed to support businesses that manage large volumes of financial records, customer data, and operational transactions, helping them improve speed, accuracy, and system reliability.

Surfin Meta Bharat’s core product and technology offerings include:

OCR – Optical Character Recognition:

Converts documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and financial records into editable digital data, enabling faster KYC, loan processing, and document automation.

Surflion – AI Integrated IVR Services:

AI-powered calling and IVR platform that automates collections, marketing, and customer engagement using multilingual voice bots, predictive dialing, and smart call flows.

Data Masking:

Secures sensitive identification data by masking confidential information in real time, ensuring safe processing and controlled access across systems.

Speech Recognition:

Transforms spoken language into accurate text through audio processing, model training, and application integration for intelligent automation workflows.

LOS – Loan Origination System:

Digital platform that automates the loan onboarding process from application to approval and disbursal, reducing manual effort and improving processing speed.

LMS – Loan Management System:

Centralised system that manages the complete loan lifecycle, including customer records, collections, audits, and end-to-end repayment tracking.

Driven by a vision to power the digital backbone of modern financial and enterprise services, Surfin Meta Bharat focuses on building scalable, future-ready technology environments. By combining intelligent automation with strong platform architecture, Surfin Meta Bharat helps organisations modernise their internal systems without disrupting existing operations. Its technology approach focuses on building future-ready digital ecosystems that support growth, improve operational efficiency, and enable enterprises to scale confidently in an increasingly technology-driven industry

About Surfin Meta Bharat

Surfin Meta Bharat is the Indian arm of Surfin Meta Digital Technology Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-headquartered fintech solutions provider founded by Dr. Yanan Wu. The company leverages artificial intelligence and data analytics to deliver consumer lending, wealth management, and credit solutions aimed at expanding financial inclusion for underserved populations.

For more information, please visit:

Surfin Meta Bharat - www.surfinmetabharat.com

Surfin Meta Digital Technology - www.surfin.sg

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