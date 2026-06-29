Excellence Personified: Recognizing India's Outstanding Achievers

Adv. Rajesh Kshetry: Advocate Rajesh Kshetry is a globally recognised legal strategist and the Founder & Managing Partner of Kshetry & Co. Legal Advisors, an international law firm with offices across India, the USA, the UK, the UAE, and Thailand. With more than 17 years of legal experience, he has established a strong reputation in criminal and civil litigation, corporate disputes, arbitration, compliance, cyber law, and cross-border transactions. Rising from humble beginnings in a small Indian village, his journey reflects resilience, determination, and a steadfast commitment to justice. Known for delivering practical and strategic legal solutions, he advises businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals across jurisdictions. Beyond his professional achievements, he remains dedicated to legal awareness, social responsibility, and expanding access to justice for underserved communities.

Mr. Marc Fremiot Fernandes: Marc Fremiot Fernandes is a first-generation entrepreneur making a significant impact in India’s hospitality industry through his vision of accessible, experience-driven travel. Since 2018, he has focused on redefining hospitality by offering thoughtfully curated accommodations that blend comfort, design, and affordability. Under his leadership, the business has expanded to more than 500 rooms across 12 cities, featuring premium villas, modern apartments, and unique leisure retreats. By adopting an asset-light partnership model, he has successfully collaborated with property owners and developers to achieve sustainable and scalable growth. As India’s domestic tourism market continues to evolve, Marc is contributing to the development of a modern hospitality ecosystem that emphasises quality experiences, aesthetic appeal, operational efficiency, and value-driven travel for today’s discerning travellers.

Dr. Ruchi Natekar: Dr. Ruchi Natekar, PMP, FIE, is a distinguished project management leader with nearly three decades of experience in real estate, infrastructure, and business transformation. A Civil Engineer, MBA, and Global Doctorate in Business Administration from SSBM Geneva, she has built a reputation for driving strategic planning, governance, and operational excellence. Currently serving in a senior PMO leadership role, she specialises in project controls, process standardisation, and cross-functional leadership. Dr. Natekar has contributed to academic research through published papers on Artificial Intelligence in Mumbai's private real estate sector. A PMP-certified professional and Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, she has received several prestigious honours, including the Visionary Leader Award in Project Management 2025 and the Golden Aim Award for Excellence and Leadership in Project Management.

Ms. Pooja Kansal: Pooja Kansal represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who are transforming business into a platform for purpose, innovation, and lasting impact. As the Founder of Aadmom, a unit of Pinqdust Innovation, she has built a reputation for creating brands that seamlessly blend creativity, functionality, and customer-centric thinking. Her entrepreneurial vision extends beyond commercial success, focusing on delivering meaningful experiences that inspire trust and long-term value. With expertise spanning consumer products, retail strategy, and brand development, Pooja continues to identify emerging opportunities and convert them into scalable ventures. Equally passionate about empowering women entrepreneurs, she champions innovation-driven leadership and sustainable growth, establishing herself as a forward-thinking business leader committed to shaping brands that leave an enduring legacy.

Mrs. Nusrath Fathima: Mrs. Nusrath Fathima is a distinguished educationist and visionary academic leader with over 25 years of extensive experience in school administration, curriculum development, and institutional leadership. Currently serving as the Principal of East West Public School, Rajajinagar, she is widely recognised for her commitment to academic excellence, student-centric education, and holistic institutional growth. Throughout her illustrious career, she has successfully led prestigious schools, mentored educators, and implemented innovative academic and co-curricular initiatives. Her exceptional leadership has earned her several prestigious accolades, including the Guru Samman Award. Passionate about nurturing future-ready learners and empowering educators, Mrs. Fathima continues to inspire educational transformation through integrity, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

Mr. Estephan Qamar: Estephan Qamar is a writer, poet, educator, and thinker dedicated to literature, knowledge, and the pursuit of truth. Born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to the acclaimed bilingual novelist Qamar Takhyan, he inherited a deep passion for language and intellectual exploration. Through poetry, essays, public speaking, and literary reflection, he seeks to inspire meaningful thought and social progress. Professionally serving as a Station Manager in Indian Railways, he believes creativity should flourish beyond professional responsibilities. Honoured with the National Excellence Award 2026 as “Emerging Artist of the Year,” he continues to influence aspiring minds through mentorship and literary engagement. Currently learning Persian and French, he aims to broaden his understanding of diverse literary traditions while promoting lifelong learning, intellectual growth, and creative excellence.

Prof. Dr. A. Srinivasan Venkatesan: Dr. A. V. Srinivasan is one of India’s most respected neurologists, renowned for his exceptional contributions to neurological science, medical education, patient care, and humanitarian service. With a distinguished career spanning over five decades, he has built a legacy founded on clinical excellence, ethical practice, academic leadership, and compassion. Based in Chennai, he has played a pivotal role in advancing neurology in India while mentoring generations of healthcare professionals. Recognized globally, he became the first Indian neurologist to receive the prestigious General Neurology Award from the American Academy of Neurology in 2024. Beyond medicine, his commitment to social responsibility is reflected in more than 600 consecutive weeks of free medical camps, demonstrating his lifelong dedication to accessible healthcare and service to humanity.

Dr. Krishna Kodey: Dr. Krishna Kodey is a Drug Safety Specialist at a US-based company, an entrepreneur, and an innovator redefining human connection through artificial intelligence. As the founder of iAVATARS, a startup in MI, USA, he has spent over a decade developing technology that enables meaningful interactions with digital representations of loved ones. Unlike conventional chatbots or static memory archives, iAVATARS combines advanced AI with a physical device, VLA (Virtual Loved Assist Series-I), designed to preserve a person's voice, virtual presence, personality, and memories. The platform has created deeply moving experiences for families seeking comfort beyond loss. Backed by a growing leadership team and global vision, iAVATARS is preparing for its international launch in late 2026 across three major countries. Its device concept and designs have patents pending in three major countries.

Dr Ashok Jahagirdar Phd: Dr. Ashok Jahagirdar is a renowned educator and technology professional with significant contributions to Information Technology education. He holds a PhD in Information Technology from IICSE University, Washington DC, along with qualifications from IIT Bombay and Sikkim Manipal University. As the Founder of AJ School of Computing, he has mentored students worldwide, guiding many to gain admission to prestigious universities such as Yale, Stanford, and Carnegie Mellon. His students consistently excel in Computer Applications and AP Computer Science examinations. Having worked with organisations like HDFC Bank, Aquasail, and Seed Infotech, Dr. Jahagirdar combines industry experience with academic excellence. His passion for innovation, quality education, and student development continues to shape the next generation of technology professionals.

Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti: Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti is a distinguished engineer, scholar, author, researcher, educator, and social thinker whose multifaceted career spans industry, administration, education, literature, and humanitarian service. Born into an academically rich family, he inherited a strong legacy of learning from his father, Pandit Surendramohan Chakrabarti, a National Award-winning teacher honoured by former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. With qualifications ranging from engineering and management to humanities and research, Dr. Chakrabarti has served in leading roles across public and private sectors, contributing to industrial development, entrepreneurship promotion, technical education, and organisational leadership. A prolific author of books on biography, spirituality, health, poetry, and personal reflections, he remains deeply committed to social welfare, knowledge dissemination, and the holistic development of humanity through service, research, and literature.

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