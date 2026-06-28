12 Exceptional Individuals Making A Difference

Across industries and professions, a select group of visionaries are redefining success through innovation, leadership, service, and impact. From healthcare professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and creative leaders to Educators, sports administrators, spiritual guides, and technology innovators, these individuals are making meaningful contributions to society while inspiring countless others through their work.

Presented by Trilok Media and Knowlepedia, this special feature highlights 12 exceptional personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields through dedication, excellence, and a commitment to creating positive change. Whether empowering students through education, transforming public health systems, advancing technology, building successful enterprises, promoting sports and inclusion, nurturing creativity, or guiding people through knowledge and wisdom, each of these leaders represents the spirit of progress and purpose.

Their journeys serve as powerful examples of how passion, perseverance, and vision can create lasting impact and inspire the next generation of changemakers.

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Er. Mandeep Singh

Er. Mandeep Singh is an Indian academic author, STEM educator, communication coach, and scientific researcher known for his contributions to skill-based education, scientific communication, and cognitive learning methodologies. Born on 8 March 1985 in New Delhi, he pursued Chemical Engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and later completed MSc. Biochemical Engineering from University College London. With over 15 years of experience in education, mentoring, research, and training, he has worked with organizations including Saffron Media Publications, Aakash Education Services Limited, Hindustan Times Learning Center, and Edumaats Consulting Group.

Mandeep Singh is widely recognized for his books Fundamental Skills in Scientific Communication, Textbook on English Grammar & Communication, and Mind Maps on STEM Career Routes. His books focus on strengthening scientific vocabulary, English language skills and cognitive learning ability among students and professionals. His work combines STEM education with practical communication strategies to support academic excellence and professional development. Apart from teaching, he has contributed to research publications, educational workshops, career counselling, and community welfare initiatives through NGOs and social outreach programs. Through his mentorship and training initiatives, he has guided thousands of students, educators, working professionals, and parents in improving academic performance, communication practices, and career clarity while promoting rational thinking, innovation, and lifelong learning.

Ca Pawan Kumar Patodia

Championing Sports Revolution and Inclusive Leadership

A dynamic Chartered Accountant, industrialist, and motivational speaker based in Kolkata, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia is redefining the landscape of professional sports administration and social impact in India.

As the visionary Founder and Chairman of the Kolkata Thunderbolts sports franchise, he has played a pivotal role in pioneering volleyball and multisport infrastructure. To further this vision, he met with the President of India to advocate for sports development and grassroots talent integration within the tribal regions of West Bengal and Jharkhand. Beyond his corporate and sports acumen, Mr. Patodia is a passionate advocate for inclusive community development. He serves in prominent leadership roles, including President of Special Olympics Bharat (WB) and National Director for the Gandhi-Mandela Foundation, driving initiatives that empower individuals with intellectual disabilities and foster societal equity. His profound contribution to sports awareness earned him the prestigious Inclusive Impact Award and the National PR Award. An inspiring mentor to the younger generation, he frequently delivers powerful keynote addresses at international platforms and educational institutions, instilling values of discipline, leadership, and resilient growth. By seamlessly bridging the worlds of strategic business excellence, athletic advancement, and dedicated philanthropy, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia continues to inspire a new era of purposeful change across the nation. LinkedIn Profile

Adarsh Meda

Adarsh Meda is a seasoned business leader and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience across digital media, advertising, education, and business development. He began his career with Rediffmail and later held leadership positions with prominent organizations, including Hindustan Times, where he contributed to sales, marketing, and business growth initiatives.

As Assistant Vice President at CollegeDekho, he played a key role in facilitating over 15,000 undergraduate and postgraduate admissions annually. Drawing on his extensive industry expertise, he founded Campusin.com, an organization focused on providing transparent, unbiased, and student-centric career and admission counselling.

With deep knowledge of the higher education ecosystem, Adarsh is recognized for building strategic partnerships, driving digital transformation, and helping institutions achieve sustainable growth. He remains committed to guiding students toward informed academic and career decisions while creating meaningful value for educational institutions and stakeholders. LinkedIn Profile

Dr. Pranjal Upadhyay

Dr. Pranjal Upadhyay is an Indian physician, public health professional, researcher, and author known for his contributions to immunization, maternal and child health, tribal healthcare, and nutrition programs. He currently serves as the District Immunization Officer in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, where he has led several innovative public health initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes in underserved communities.

With a medical degree from National Medical College and Teaching Hospital, Nepal, Dr. Upadhyay has been actively involved in strengthening public health systems through evidence-based interventions and community-focused programs. He has spearheaded initiatives addressing immunization coverage, anaemia prevention, nutrition awareness, and healthcare outreach in tribal regions. In addition to his administrative and fieldwork contributions, he is also an author and researcher, having published books and research papers on public health, immunization, and health leadership, contributing valuable insights to the healthcare sector.

Praveen Kumar Singh

Praveen Kumar Singh is an Indian entrepreneur, advertising professional, marketing communications expert, and event management strategist with over 16 years of experience in brand activation, advertising, rural marketing, public relations, event execution, and business development.

He is the Founder and Managing Director of Event4u, a leading Patna-based integrated advertising, branding, and event management company established in 2010. Under his leadership, Event4u has emerged as a trusted name in the fields of event management, advertising, election campaign management, digital marketing, retail branding, exhibitions, public outreach programs, corporate communications, and 360-degree marketing solutions.

Through Event4u, Praveen Kumar Singh has successfully planned and executed large-scale corporate events, government programs, product launches, roadshows, exhibitions, brand activation campaigns, rural outreach initiatives, and public engagement projects across India. The company specializes in creating impactful brand experiences by combining innovative event execution with strategic advertising and communication solutions.

Event4u has partnered with several renowned national and international brands, including Hindustan Unilever, Pepsi, Canon, Tata, Hero, ICICI, and numerous government organizations, delivering high-impact advertising campaigns, promotional activities, and event-based marketing solutions that drive visibility and customer engagement.

Widely recognized for his expertise in event management, advertising strategy, BTL marketing, rural activation, and integrated communications, Praveen Kumar Singh continues to strengthen the position of Event4u as a leading advertising and event management company, helping organizations build strong brands, connect with audiences, and achieve measurable business results through innovative campaigns and memorable events.

Dr. Tripti Chopra

Dr. Tripti Chopra is a PhD in Management, former Assistant Professor, and the Founder of ThePhdCoach, a global research mentoring platform dedicated to supporting students, scholars, and early-career researchers. With over a decade of experience in academia, research, and higher education, with her courses and personal mentorship she has guided more than 10,000 students and researchers across India and internationally in thesis writing, research methodology, data analysis, publication support, and academic career development.

Passionate about making research accessible and ethical, Dr. Chopra leverages technology and innovative learning approaches to simplify complex research processes. Through mentoring programs, workshops, retreats, and digital learning initiatives, she continues to empower aspiring scholars to achieve academic excellence. Her work has contributed significantly to strengthening research capabilities and fostering a culture of evidence-based learning among students and professionals worldwide.

Shaunak Bajpai

A Conscious Observer Who Gave Seekers a Map for Life

Shaunak Bajpai is a consciousness author and observer of human patterns whose debut book, AWAKEN: The Alien’s Guide to Awakening Human Consciousness, offers a map most humans never receive. Born in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and raised across multiple Indian cities, Shaunak spent years in quiet observation, and it was only through meditation, spirituality, and a broadening inner perspective that he began recognising the same patterns repeating across careers, relationships, finances, and inner lives. Two deeply personal crises deepened that awakening and made sharing this message feel inevitable. His work questions something most of us were simply never told: that career, love, money, and mind are not four separate problems. They are one connected system. Rooted in Vedic wisdom and lived experience, Shaunak’s writing is the conscious map every seeker never knew they were missing.

Dr. Cherry Jain

Dr. Cherry Jain is a distinguished educator, entrepreneur, and skill development leader with over 25 years of experience in IT education and workforce training. As Director of Technoglobe IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., she has played a pivotal role in expanding the organization into a global skilling network with more than 150 centers across six countries. Under her leadership, Technoglobe has empowered over 4 lakh students and professionals with industry-relevant skills, helping them build successful careers in the digital economy.

Dr. Jain holds a Ph.D. in Accounts, an MBA in Marketing, and an A-Level qualification, combining strong academic credentials with exceptional leadership and management expertise. Her commitment to quality education and innovation has earned Technoglobe more than 35 national and international awards, including recognition at Oxford University, United Kingdom. Through her vision and dedication, she continues to inspire learners and contribute significantly to India’s skill development ecosystem.

Shrreeya Shorewala

Shrreeya Shorewala is a renowned fashion stylist, creative director, entrepreneur, and educator with over 18 years of experience in the fashion, advertising, photography, and media industries. Despite coming from an academic background in Finance, Banking, Business Administration, and Taxation, she successfully built a distinguished career in the creative sector through self-learning, dedication, and hands-on experience.

As the Founder of SS Fashion Studio, a Pune-based fashion and production company, Shrreeya has worked with leading jewellery, lifestyle, beauty, food, and real estate brands, as well as celebrity personalities across India. Her expertise spans fashion styling, commercial advertising, editorial shoots, television commercials, and brand communication.

Passionate about nurturing future talent, she serves as a visiting faculty member and mentor, having trained over 800 interns and assistants throughout her career. Recognized for her creative vision and industry leadership, Shrreeya continues to inspire aspiring professionals while expanding her contributions to film, media, and creative education.

Sujit Prasad

Sujit Prasad is an entrepreneur, innovator, and business leader known for building technology-driven ventures that address real-world challenges and create meaningful impact. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, he combines a strong foundation in engineering and management with a passion for innovation and business transformation.

As the CEO and Managing Director of Meking Steel, Sujit has contributed to large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects across India. He is also the founder of Madam G AI, an AI-powered beauty and wellness platform, K9 Bharat Rides, a mobility platform focused on safety and affordability, and K9 Food Delivery, a technology-driven food delivery venture. Through these diverse initiatives, he has demonstrated a commitment to leveraging technology to improve everyday lives and strengthen India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

With a vision centered on innovation, execution, and sustainable growth, Sujit continues to create solutions that generate employment, empower communities, and drive economic progress. His work reflects a strong commitment to nation-building, technological advancement, and creating long-term value for society.

For business inquiries and collaborations, he can be reached at info@mekingsteel.com.

Dr. Om Shandilya (Apurva)

Dr. Om Shandilya (Apurva) is a renowned astrologer and Vastu consultant with over 27 years of extensive experience in the field of Vedic sciences. Widely recognized as one of the leading astrologers in East Delhi and ranked among the top astrologers in Delhi, he has guided thousands of individuals through his accurate predictions and practical remedies.

His expertise spans medical astrology, career guidance, relationship counseling, and Vastu consultation, with a strong focus on providing result-oriented and ethical solutions. Known for his deep analytical approach and real-world application of astrology, Dr. Shandilya has built a reputation for blending traditional knowledge with modern-day relevance.

Through The Medical Astrology Series, he aims to educate and empower people to understand the hidden connection between planetary influences and health, enabling them to take informed and preventive steps toward a balanced and healthier life.

Dr. Megha Rani

Dr. Megha Rani is an Indian author, social activist, and human rights advocate whose work has made a significant impact in the fields of literature, women’s empowerment, and social justice. Based in Ranchi, Jharkhand, she serves as the State President of the Jharkhand National Human Rights Council and has emerged as a prominent figure dedicated to promoting human rights awareness and community welfare.

Known for her inspiring literary contributions, Dr. Megha Rani has authored several acclaimed Hindi books, including Astitva ‘Ek Nari Ka’, Dhokha ‘Ek Karz’, Mansik Khel, and Bhay Ki Parten. Her writings often highlight social issues, human emotions, and the strength of women in modern society. Alongside her literary journey, she has actively worked to support equality, education, and social development through various leadership roles.

Her remarkable achievements have earned her numerous national and international honors, multiple world records. Through her dedication to literature, advocacy, and public service, Dr. Megha Rani continues to inspire thousands and contribute meaningfully to society.

This listicle has been provided by Trilok Media

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