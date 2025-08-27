OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?

By Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash

As someone who has dedicated their life to understanding, teaching, and celebrating the beauty of mathematics, my answer is simple: your child needs to learn math in the age of AI, now more than ever.

AI today can compute, predict, and even create, but it cannot think, reason, or imagine. AI can calculate, but only humans can create. The future of math isn’t about faster calculations; it’s about unlocking reasoning, problem-solving, and creativity - the very skills no machine can replicate.

While AI tools make life easier, they do not replace the ability to think critically or solve unfamiliar problems. Learning math helps children develop logical reasoning, perseverance, and curiosity. Skills that not only make them effective users of AI but also innovators who create solutions that AI alone cannot.

The Enduring Value of Mathematical Understanding

Mathematics is the foundation of critical thinking, clear reasoning, and solving problems step by step. At its heart, math is the language that helps us understand complex things and come up with powerful solutions. The algorithms behind AI, the networks that recognise images, and the systems that help doctors diagnose illnesses all rely on math.

Many think that because AI is everywhere, people don’t need strong math skills anymore. But as technology grows, it becomes even more important for people to have a deep understanding of math and thinking skills. When children learn math, they do more than just calculate numbers; they learn to think clearly. They ask why things work, find patterns in confusion.

AI as an Enhancer, not a Replacement

We see AI as a helpful tool, but not a replacement for learning math. AI-powered tools can make learning more personal by adapting to each student’s level and interests. They can make math feel easier and more engaging, but they can’t replace human qualities like curiosity, creativity, and deep thinking.

The real concern isn’t that machines perform calculations, but that over-reliance on them may weaken our own thinking skills. In fact, children who lean too heavily on technology often struggle to fully understand concepts, tackle new problems, or generate original solutions. The goal is to help students use technology wisely while building strong, flexible minds through math.

Real-World Relevance in a Data-Rich Future

Mathematical competence extends far beyond traditional classroom contexts. In a world defined by big data, financial uncertainty, and technological disruption, numeracy forms the backbone of informed citizenship and effective leadership. Whether interpreting statistics, understanding the mechanics behind AI-driven decisions, or evaluating risks and opportunities in professional life, the ability to reason quantitatively is an invaluable asset.

Moreover, math cultivates confidence. When children overcome challenges, see patterns, and deploy logic, they experience agency—a sense of mastery that transfers into all areas of learning and living. This confidence is transformative, and it is one of the most significant antidotes to the growing anxiety around math that so many students and adults experience.

Empowering the Next Generation

Our work with over 50,000 students across 16+ countries shows that when math is taught as a dynamic, concept-first discipline, children don’t just perform better on exams, they also become stronger thinkers. Through a blend of storytelling, gamification, and AI-powered adaptive learning, we can create environments where students not only calculate but also comprehend and connect mathematical ideas to coding, finance, art, and everyday decision-making.

As the pace of technological change accelerates, future leaders will be distinguished not by their reliance on tools but by their ability to synthesise information, pose meaningful questions, and engineer innovative solutions.

In a world where technology evolves faster than ever, mathematical thinking gives children the power to lead, not just adapt. AI may calculate, but only human curiosity and creativity will define the future. And math is where that journey begins.

(The author is the Founder & CEO, Bhanzu)

