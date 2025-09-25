Guardians Of The Sky: Why India’s Strategic Push To Protect Its Satellites Matters

The world is witnessing a new frontier of geopolitics in outer space. What was once a domain for exploration and scientific discovery is now a theatre of military competition and national security manoeuvring. For India, this reality became starkly clear in mid-2024 when a satellite belonging to a neighbouring country came alarmingly close within just one kilometre of an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite in low Earth orbit (LEO).

While there was no collision, the incident was more than a technical near-miss; it was a geopolitical signal. The Indian satellite was reportedly engaged in tasks with potential military applications, such as mapping and monitoring objects on the ground. The dangerously close approach by the foreign satellite could easily be interpreted as a deliberate show of strength, possibly testing India’s ability to respond to orbital threats.

This episode highlighted a vulnerability in India’s national security framework, one that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government appears determined to address. According to sources familiar with the matter, New Delhi is now developing a comprehensive plan to protect its satellites, including the creation of “bodyguard satellites” capable of detecting and countering hostile spacecraft. This marks a significant evolution in India’s defence posture, extending its strategic shield beyond land, sea, and air into the realm of space.

Why Space Security Matters for India

Satellites are no longer passive tools for weather forecasting or television broadcasts; they are critical assets for modern warfare and intelligence. India has experienced this firsthand. During an armed conflict with Pakistan earlier this year, ISRO played a pivotal role. More than 400 scientists worked around the clock to ensure the seamless functioning of Earth observation and communication satellites that provided real-time battlefield data to the armed forces.

However, while India was relying on its space assets, its adversaries were not idle. Reports indicate that China provided satellite support to Pakistan during the conflict, helping Islamabad adjust its coverage and improve situational awareness. This external involvement underscored the increasingly complex dynamics of space warfare and the strategic importance of satellite networks.

The numbers reveal the scale of the challenge India faces. According to tracking data from N2Y0.com, India currently operates just over 100 satellites. In stark contrast, China has an overwhelming lead with more than 930 satellites in orbit, while Pakistan lags behind with only eight. This imbalance gives Beijing, and by extension, Islamabad, a significant advantage in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The Modi Government’s Plan: Building a Space Defence Ecosystem

Recognising these vulnerabilities, the Modi government is formulating an ambitious strategy to secure India’s interests in space. At the heart of this plan is a 270 billion rupee ($3 billion) initiative to launch about 50 advanced surveillance satellites over the next few years, with the first launch expected in 2025.

These satellites will serve multiple purposes, from tracking enemy troop movements and monitoring border regions to providing early warnings of missile launches. But beyond these traditional roles, India is exploring more cutting-edge solutions to actively defend its satellites.

One such concept is the deployment of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) satellites. These specialised satellites would scan space in real time to detect potential threats, such as approaching foreign satellites or space debris. By identifying hostile manoeuvres early, technicians on Earth would have precious minutes or even seconds to issue commands for evasive action.

Former ISRO official Sudheer Kumar N has emphasised the importance of pairing these LiDAR satellites with robust ground-based infrastructure, including radars and telescopes, to provide 24x7 tracking capabilities. Currently, India lacks continuous in-orbit monitoring, a gap that must be filled if the country is to effectively safeguard its expanding satellite fleet.

A Rising Role for Startups and the Private Sector

Interestingly, the government is not working alone on this endeavour. Several Indian startups are now engaged in developing space tracking and threat detection technologies. This collaboration reflects a broader trend under the Modi government, which has actively promoted private sector participation in space through reforms and policies aimed at fostering innovation and self-reliance.

These startups could play a crucial role in making India’s satellite defence ecosystem more agile and cost-effective. With global space becoming increasingly commercialised from Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation to China’s rapidly expanding networks, India must leverage its entrepreneurial talent pool to keep pace with technological advancements.

The China Factor: Preparing for Future Conflicts

While Pakistan remains an immediate concern, the larger strategic challenge for India comes from China. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been fraught with tension, marked by the 2020 border clash in Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Since then, China has been steadily enhancing its military capabilities, including in space.

Indian defence officials and US analysts have repeatedly warned about the growing sophistication of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) space program. With nearly 1,000 satellites in orbit, China has the infrastructure to conduct offensive operations, including satellite jamming, cyberattacks, and even kinetic strikes using anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons.

India demonstrated its own ASAT capabilities in 2019 through Mission Shakti, which successfully destroyed a satellite in orbit. However, this was a limited test, and India’s defensive capabilities remain underdeveloped compared to China’s vast and integrated space warfare architecture.

Defending India’s Skies

The near-miss incident in 2024 was a wake-up call. It underscored that space is no longer a neutral domain but a contested battlefield where nations can project power and disrupt each other’s critical infrastructure without firing a single shot on Earth.

As India pursues its ambitious plans to develop bodyguard satellites, LiDAR tracking systems, and a fleet of surveillance spacecraft, it is effectively laying the foundation for a comprehensive space defence network.

For Prime Minister Modi’s government, this initiative aligns with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), ensuring that the country’s space assets are protected by indigenous technologies rather than relying on external support.

In the coming years, as space becomes increasingly militarised, India’s ability to defend its satellites will be as crucial as its nuclear deterrent or its naval strength. The stakes are high not just for national security, but for the country’s standing as a global power ready to defend its interests across every domain, including the final frontier.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

