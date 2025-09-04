OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up

China and its President, Xi Jinping, have dominated the headlines over the past two weeks, influencing political dynamics from Washington, D.C., to Brussels and even Tokyo. From 31 August-1 September, China hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where Xi gathered the leaders of India, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Myanmar under one roof. Additionally, the Victory Day Parade in Beijing on 3 September showcased not only China’s significant diplomatic influence but also its formidable military strength to the world.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has been quick to improve its relationship with Beijing, actively seeking rapprochement even as tensions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reached unprecedented levels. The memories of the deadly clash of Galwan on 15-16 June 2020 in eastern Ladakh, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, seemed to have faded away in the port city of Tianjin when Modi met Xi across the table – their second meeting in less than 12 months. Both leaders last met for a bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia in October 2024.

This was Modi’s first visit to China after seven years. In the intervening period both sides have resumed the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question, restarted the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage even as China invited Indian journalists to visit their country, including Tibet as Beijing prepares to find the successor of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Several commentators, both within India and internationally, have speculated that Prime Minister Modi's escalating tensions with President Donald Trump may motivate India to foster closer ties with China. However, this interpretation oversimplifies a more complex geopolitical landscape. The increasing moves from Trump, particularly regarding tariffs and sanctions imposed on India, has actually fuelled Modi’s desire to showcase stronger diplomatic engagements with other global leaders. Notably, during the SCO summit in Tianjin, Modi aimed to demonstrate solidarity by meeting with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Just days after these high-profile meetings, China sent a pointed message—not only to the United States and Trump but also to its regional neighbours, India included—about its significant advancements in both economic capabilities and military strength. This was underscored during a large-scale military parade in Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan and the conclusion of World War II. The event highlighted China's burgeoning military prowess, signalling to the world that it has effectively outstripped New Delhi in terms of strategic capabilities and comprehensive power.

The juxtaposition of Modi’s diplomatic overtures and China’s demonstrations of strength paints a nuanced picture of current international relations in the region.

In an unprecedented move, China unveiled a collection of advanced weaponry that had previously remained concealed from the global arena. This groundbreaking display has not gone unnoticed, especially by nations like the United States and members of the European Union, who are engaged in their own arms development efforts to enhance their military capabilities.

For neighbouring India, however, this grand exhibition of military might serves as a significant source of anxiety. The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Modi, in concert with the country’s armed forces, must urgently reassess its strategic approach. It’s imperative to return to the drawing board and engage in serious discussions within the war room to evaluate the resources and strategies needed to effectively confront a formidable China, with which India shares a lengthy and complex border marked by tensions.

For the first time, China showcased an impressive array of military technology, including the AJX-002 underwater drone. This advanced drone is versatile, capable of functioning both as a stealthy submarine and as a torpedo designed for targeting enemy ships at sea. Additionally, the display featured the newly unveiled DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a formidable weapon with the potential to reach the shores of the United States and equipped to carry nuclear warheads.

Among the highlights was a groundbreaking laser weapon system, OW5-A10, which has emerged as a formidable addition to China’s military capabilities, particularly in anti-drone warfare. Also making headlines was the potent DF-17, a hypersonic missile showcased in its maritime variant, raising significant concerns for opposing warships due to its unprecedented speed and maneuverability.

The event also included a spectacular aerial display of various fighter jets and military aircraft soaring over the skies of the Chinese capital, underscoring the nation’s growing military prowess.

While Prime Minister Modi displayed a warm camaraderie with President Xi during the SCO meeting, he was notably absent from the military parade. This absence stood out, as all other leaders present at the conference remained to witness the grand event, highlighting a distinct moment in diplomatic relations.

Nevertheless, this is an opportunity for India to take a hard look at its own arsenal. India’s military modernisation plan has hit several roadblocks. Despite securing a third term for himself, Prime Minister Modi has not been effective enough to push through the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plans for creating theatre commands and neither was the government able to effectively chalk out a modernisation plan.

India's military modernisation plan includes the ‘Make in India’ program and the iDEX scheme to boost domestic defence manufacturing, alongside efforts to develop platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The plan also aims to reduce reliance on imports through the ‘Positive Indigenisation Lists’, which mandate the use of domestically produced equipment. Plans are also afoot to build platforms like Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) on indigenous artillery and Project 75I to build advanced submarines.

The creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to give shape to the government’s vision of jointness, integration, and theaterisation have faced stiff resistance from the forces.

According to a Stimson Center research paper, “The reforms' limitations are reflected in various ways, such as limited financial support, the glacial pace of implementation against parochial organizational politics, insufficient civilian supervision, and weak legislative backing. The political leadership’s failure to provide a detailed process or timeline for executing reforms and their inadequate supervision of the implementation of initiated reforms has significantly hindered their successful execution.”

It also noted that the announcement of a long-term strategic defence review and strategy has been pending with the government since 2018. “Further delay in the articulation of these documents makes it challenging to accurately determine the size, capabilities, and requirements of the Indian military.”

Among the three service chiefs, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, the Chief of the Air Force, has been the most vocal about the challenges facing India's Air Force due to the declining number of fighter planes. He has consistently emphasized the need to induct 35 to 40 new fighter planes into the force each year to address the increasing shortfall.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently said that India’s “next war… may happen soon.” India continues to have heavy deployment in its border with China as threats and challenges of a clash remain high despite the recent bonhomie. India did get a taste of Chinese weaponry during the recent conflict with Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

India's defence modernisation, therefore remains a complex process, influenced by multiple factors, including regional security dynamics, financial constraints, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that aligns military needs with economic realities and fosters a robust defence industrial base.

India is currently facing a wide range of challenges. While the government cannot neglect its welfare programs, it must significantly increase the defense budget and spending. Additionally, enhancing skill sets and improving defense preparedness are essential in order to effectively confront the increasingly formidable People's Liberation Army (PLA), which will soon celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2027 and continue to grow stronger.

Nayanima Basu is a senior independent journalist.

