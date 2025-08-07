Explorer
Vinfast VF6 And VF7: What Would Be Their Expected Pricing?
For Vinfast to make inroads, the price has to be competitive and here we can guess the expected ballpark pricing for both. The Vinfast VF6 would be a BE6 rival
Vinfast, the new Vietnamese brand which has entered India, has commenced production at its plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. There are two cars being built there, the VF6 and VF7. The VF7 is a more high-end SUV which would be available with a dual-motor layout too along with a single motor. The smaller VF6 would be instead the entry level Vinfast for now with being available with a single motor only. While the second showroom is open, the next question leading to the launch is of course the pricing which would be key.
For Vinfast to make inroads, the price has to be competitive and here we can guess the expected ballpark pricing for both. The Vinfast VF6 would be a BE6 rival and also a rival to the Hyundai Creta electric. The VF6 is expected to be priced below Rs 20 lakh since that is where its rivals are also there.
The bigger and more expensive VF7 meanwhile would be a XEV 9e rival of sorts and will also rival the Harrier EV since it would be having a dual motor configuration too. The VF7 would be expected to be priced below Rs 30 lakh and undercut some of its rivals here too. Having driven both briefly, the VF7 is the big SUV with more premium interiors along with lots of space.
The smaller VF6 meanwhile could be the volume seller being aimed at the compact SUV segment. For the Indian market, Vinfast has also done some specific changes in relation to the ground clearance and also the India spec cars would have a different interior too in terms of colours. Hence, expect 190mm ground clearance for both the Vinfast models when they go on sale. The Vinfast plant has an initial capacity of 50,000 while it will be scaled up later also. Vinfast showed its cars at the Bharat Mobility Expo and will soon launch the VF6 and VF7 in India.
Follow Auto News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'I'll Have To Pay Huge Price For This Personally': Modi Says India Is Ready Amid Tariff War With US
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
World
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Cities
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow...': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement