Vinfast VF6 And VF7: What Would Be Their Expected Pricing?

Vinfast, the new Vietnamese brand which has entered India, has commenced production at its plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. There are two cars being built there, the VF6 and VF7. The VF7 is a more high-end SUV which would be available with a dual-motor layout too along with a single motor. The smaller VF6 would be instead the entry level Vinfast for now with being available with a single motor only. While the second showroom is open, the next question leading to the launch is of course the pricing which would be key.

For Vinfast to make inroads, the price has to be competitive and here we can guess the expected ballpark pricing for both. The Vinfast VF6 would be a BE6 rival and also a rival to the Hyundai Creta electric. The VF6 is expected to be priced below Rs 20 lakh since that is where its rivals are also there.





The bigger and more expensive VF7 meanwhile would be a XEV 9e rival of sorts and will also rival the Harrier EV since it would be having a dual motor configuration too. The VF7 would be expected to be priced below Rs 30 lakh and undercut some of its rivals here too. Having driven both briefly, the VF7 is the big SUV with more premium interiors along with lots of space.





The smaller VF6 meanwhile could be the volume seller being aimed at the compact SUV segment. For the Indian market, Vinfast has also done some specific changes in relation to the ground clearance and also the India spec cars would have a different interior too in terms of colours. Hence, expect 190mm ground clearance for both the Vinfast models when they go on sale. The Vinfast plant has an initial capacity of 50,000 while it will be scaled up later also. Vinfast showed its cars at the Bharat Mobility Expo and will soon launch the VF6 and VF7 in India.