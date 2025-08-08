The Most Fun To Drive Compact SUVs In India- Creta, Curvv And Taigun!

Driving dynamics have somewhat always been overshadowed by other factors like features, efficiency or even looks but this is perhaps one of the most crucial factors when buying a car along with practicality, space and safety. We have gathered what we think are the most fun to drive compact SUVs around so let's take a look why.



Volkswagen Taigun GT: This is the hardcore drivers car within the group and why Volkswagen have always maintained its fun to drive DNA right from the Polo TSI to the Virtus and the Taigun. The 1.5 TSI is the one to get with 150 horses which immediately puts a smile on your face. The minute you start driving the car you realise how quick and fun it is plus the immediate throttle response. This engine has a lot of torque but it also likes to build speed. The steering too feels direct and sharp while around the corners it is lively with excellent body control and grip along with a balanced character.

The Taigun does not roll much around corners and it feels more like a performance car rather than an SUV. Sure, the ride is a bit firm but it is compliant and has excellent high speed stability. The engine too shuts down a couple of cylinders when coasting while efficiency or even the usual bits like ride comfort are pretty good too. Yet it is the 7-speed DSG, handling and the engine which seals the deal.







Hyundai Creta N-Line: This is not your standard Creta as seen with the sporty interiors with black/red combo along with the different steering and gear shift. Plus, the Creta N Line also has a manual with the turbo which is what we have here. The engine with the N-Line is a 1.5l turbo with 160hp and while there is a bit of lag at the start, performance is delivered in ample quantities with a linear power delivery. It is very quick and overtaking is a breeze.

However, the other elements which we liked including the lovely gear shifter of the manual, the light clutch but the weighty action which adds to the driving engagement. While the exhaust isn't very loud like the i20 N-Line, it is a bit more fun and the same can be said for the ride/handling where it is more firm and has less roll than the standard Creta. The sporty suspension and the larger wheels enable it to plaster a grin on your face when you throw it around corners and it holds up. The Creta remains strong in other departments like comfort, space and features with a long list of equipment.







Tata Curvv: Aside from the stunning coupe SUV styling, the Curvv has quite a lot of engine options including the new turbo petrol which we have here. Power is 125hp from the new direct injection turbo unit and it feels peppy but has a larger torque spread with a linear touch. The engine is likeable more for its spread of power and torque while we suggest an automatic option since the dual clutch would be better suited as the manual gearbox has a snappy clutch plus a long throw.

Where the Curvv impresses more though is the toughness, suspension and the way it tackles roads. The ride at low speeds is a tough firm but the composure when tackling bad roads or nonexistent ones is the reason why it's here along with huge ground clearance which further makes it a tough compact SUV. The steering too is neither too light or too heavy while striking a right balance.













Verdict- Within the 4m plus compact SUV space, these three are the sportier bunch but do not compromise on practicality. The Taigun is the hardcore drivers choice while the Creta N-Line is the all arounder while the Curvv is the tough one with its suspension.