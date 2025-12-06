Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch In January 2026

Skoda will unveil or launch the new Kushaq in India by January next year. The new exterior lighting and the interior will further differentiate the Kushaq and the Kylaq with the Kushaq being positioned higher now.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Skoda India will likely launch the new Kushaq facelift by January 2026 and it will be an extensive update for this SUV. The Kushaq will get the first update and this will involve exterior plus interior.

Exterior And Interior Updates

The exterior will get a new look with a revised exterior lighting as well as a new bumper. There would be new alloy wheels too. Skoda could also add new colour options.

The bigger change would be on the inside with new features. The biggest feature update would revolve around the panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of features like ADAS. Then it could also get a 360 degree camera feature.

These updates are needed since the segment has witnessed immense disruption with many new rivals having a lot of features.


Engines, Positioning And Launch Timeline

The new Kushaq facelift will continue to offer the same engine options including a 1.0l TSI turbo petrol and the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol unit. The gearbox options would stay the same as well. The new Kushaq facelift will be an important update and these new features will keep it competitive in this market.

We will know more about the new Kushaq facelift by next year as Skoda has a lot in store for us. The Kushaq was the start of an important India centric product onslaught and now this update is the biggest for this compact SUV.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Skoda Skoda Kushaq
