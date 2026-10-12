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English NewsAutoNew Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

The new 2d Audi logo also looks smart and the rear styling also has a sharply cut design which gives the Q3 much more presence over the earlier model.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The new Q3 features aggressive design, premium interior enhancements.
  • It offers numerous premium features, but lacks key comfort elements.
  • Punchy 2.0 TFSI engine delivers strong performance, AWD capability.

The Q3 is an all new launch from Audi after a long time and it will continue with a lineup of new products from next year as well. With its German rivals providing tough competition, the new Q3 comes in at the right time.

New Audi Q3: Design And Interior

This is the all new generation and has become larger now while having a much more aggressive design language mainly due to the split DRL and headlamps which are digital matrix leds. The new 2d Audi logo also looks smart and the rear styling also has a sharply cut design which gives the Q3 much more presence over the earlier model. It is certainly one of the most striking looking cars in its class.


New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

Inside, the tough high quality German interior remains and it feels very special in that aspect with high levels of material quality. The interior also has a new look with a square steering wheel and a touchscreen which is joined with a digital instrument cluster. The gear selector also moves to the steering wheel stalk while freeing more space in the middle.


New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

Audi Q3 Features: What You Get And What Is Missing

Feature list also has been increased and that includes a nice sounding Sonos Audio System with 12 speakers, three zone climate control which chills the cabin, panoramic sunroof and dual powered seats plus more like a heads up display.


New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

That said, a 360 degree camera is sorely missed as the rear camera resolution isn't crisp. The new Q3 also misses out on ventilated seats and rear sunblinds. While not being a long wheelbase, the rear space is pretty good for two passengers while you can recline/adjust as well.

Audi Q3 Engine, Performance And Driving Experience

The talking point is the driving experience with the punchy 2.0 TFSI turbo petrol being there and downsizing has not affected this unlike rivals. There is plenty of power at 204bhp and the 7 speed dual clutch gearbox is smooth as well.


New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

At low speeds there are no jerks and it feels quick but very smooth while getting up to big speeds easily. The engine reels powerful and that's a big plus point. Quattro being here with AWD also unlocks more because you can take it beyond what a luxury SUV will do and we really did some off-roading which it passed with flying colours.


New Audi Q3 Review: Is This Power-Packed Luxury SUV Worth The Wait?

Other highlights include high refinement and comfortable ride quality. Mileage though would be single digits while being E20 compliant of course.

Audi Q3: Verdict

The new Q3 is much better than the old one and maintains the strengths which are its looks, engine and the Quattro enabling it to be tougher than rivals. Yes, the equipment list has some missing features but it makes up for it with the way it drives.

What we like - looks, quality, toughness, performance

What we don't - missing some crucial features

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the design of the new Audi Q3 been updated?

The new Q3 is larger and features a more aggressive design with split DRL and digital matrix LED headlamps. It also has a new 2D Audi logo and a sharply cut rear.

What are some key features found in the new Audi Q3?

It includes a Sonos Audio System with 12 speakers, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and dual powered seats. A heads-up display is also present.

What features are notably absent from the new Audi Q3?

The Q3 misses a 360-degree camera, as the rear camera resolution isn't crisp. It also lacks ventilated seats and rear sunblinds.

How does the new Audi Q3 perform on the road?

It's powered by a punchy 2.0 TFSI turbo petrol engine with 204bhp and a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Quattro AWD system also enables off-road capability.

What are the main strengths of the new Audi Q3?

Its main strengths are its striking looks, high-quality German interior, powerful 2.0 TFSI engine, and the toughness of its Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Audi SUV Luxury SUV Audi Q3 Audi Q3 Review
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