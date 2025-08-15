Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

The Vision S is under 4m and yet looks bold with boxy proportions. There are vertical LEDs besides the Mahindra Twin peaks logo.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mahindra has shown many new concepts today and one of the most significant ones is the Vision S concept. The chunky proportions show the typical Mahindra muscular design DNA but with futuristic details. The Vision S is under 4m and yet looks bold with boxy proportions. There are vertical LEDs besides the Mahindra Twin peaks logo.


Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

There are L shaped DRls too. However there is ample cladding everywhere and this concept gets roof mounted lights too. Some of the details might not be production spec but the design is mini Bolero with the spare wheel mounted at the back and the tall stance. You can see the cladding and the massive 19inch wheels which further gives it presence.


Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

Other details include flush fit door handles. The rear also has the L shaped lights. Inside, the cabin is tough looking but also modern but Mahindra has kept physical controls. There are large grab handles plus a large digital display too. We can expect the length of this SUV to be around the 3.99mm space and we can see maybe petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Also read : Mahindra Unveils 4 SUV Concepts On Independence Day: Vision S, Vision X, Vision T, And SXT


Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

This concept is an ICE car and maybe it can get 1.2 turbo petrol and a 1.5 diesel. Space has been promised to be more as well with a longer wheelbase which is more than the XUV 3XO. Overall, the Vision S would be a tough looking small SUV but with the rugged design details. In terms of the market launch, we can expect the production version to arrive by 2027 while slotting below the Scorpio N. Hence, this would be a baby Scorpio N of sorts but to us it is a desirable car and the new platform will mean better efficiency too.  


Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra Vision S
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget