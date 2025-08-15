Mahindra Vision S Concept To Be A Baby Scorpio N?

Mahindra has shown many new concepts today and one of the most significant ones is the Vision S concept. The chunky proportions show the typical Mahindra muscular design DNA but with futuristic details. The Vision S is under 4m and yet looks bold with boxy proportions. There are vertical LEDs besides the Mahindra Twin peaks logo.





There are L shaped DRls too. However there is ample cladding everywhere and this concept gets roof mounted lights too. Some of the details might not be production spec but the design is mini Bolero with the spare wheel mounted at the back and the tall stance. You can see the cladding and the massive 19inch wheels which further gives it presence.





Other details include flush fit door handles. The rear also has the L shaped lights. Inside, the cabin is tough looking but also modern but Mahindra has kept physical controls. There are large grab handles plus a large digital display too. We can expect the length of this SUV to be around the 3.99mm space and we can see maybe petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Also read : Mahindra Unveils 4 SUV Concepts On Independence Day: Vision S, Vision X, Vision T, And SXT





This concept is an ICE car and maybe it can get 1.2 turbo petrol and a 1.5 diesel. Space has been promised to be more as well with a longer wheelbase which is more than the XUV 3XO. Overall, the Vision S would be a tough looking small SUV but with the rugged design details. In terms of the market launch, we can expect the production version to arrive by 2027 while slotting below the Scorpio N. Hence, this would be a baby Scorpio N of sorts but to us it is a desirable car and the new platform will mean better efficiency too.



