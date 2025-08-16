Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra Freedom Nu: Vision T Is The Thar Electric Of The Future

To be underpinned by the new NU_IQ monocoque modular platform, the Vision T looks interesting and is an evolution of the concept.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
We saw the Thar electric in South Africa two years ago and the Vision T as seen here is an evolution. It is also showcasing the Thar in a new form while being a monocoque and that is a big change. To be underpinned by the new NU_IQ monocoque modular platform, the Vision T looks interesting and is an evolution of the concept. It is massive though but is a Thar but in a way we have not seen.


The grille is different with the slats and the headlamps are also different as well. You can see the long bonnet, high ride height and huge ground clearance while the thick black cladding, bonnet latches plus the spare wheel at the back are all indications of being in the Thar family. Compared to the old Concept, this one is more advanced in the production ready form and that can be seen with the grille.


Mahindra Freedom Nu: Vision T Is The Thar Electric Of The Future

The exposed door hinges and the toughness is one more element which we like. It is a more modern take on what a Thar of the future could look like. The interior too looks rugged but has enough physical buttons along with a large touchscreen. You can see chunky switchgear and a toughened up look all over. It will be more modern than the current Thar's. Plus expect a flat floor too.


Mahindra Freedom Nu: Vision T Is The Thar Electric Of The Future

The Vision T is almost as large as the Thar Roxx and is big but the powertrain would most likely be electric with dual motors along with AWD giving the required off-road ability. However, not having the typical body on frame design could mean changes in the way the Vision T could drive and will change its driving manners for sure.

The battery and the power will come from the XEV and the BE6 while it will get dual motors unlike the current Born electric SUVs. We expect the production version to come in 2027 and it will be an interesting choice being an SUV, electric plus carrying the Thar name but with a completely new look. 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
