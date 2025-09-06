Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoCitroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

Citroen relaunched the Basalt as the Basalt X, addressing previous shortcomings with a significantly upgraded interior featuring premium materials, keyless entry, cooled seats, and a 360-degree camera.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Citroen Basalt injected fresh life into the Basalt and relaunched the car with a brand new interior along with more features. Called Basalt X, prices have been kept competitive because the pricing starts lower than some hatchbacks at under Rs 8 lakh while the top-end is under Rs 13 lakh at Rs 12.9 lakh.

While exterior wise the Basalt always looked good, the lack of features and a cabin inline with its segment or competition was very much needed. Citroen has addressed that with the Basalt X.


Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

The interiors are new and look much better now being much more premium too. There are soft touch materials on the dashboard plus better quality switches. The design looks premium and feels well built too. Importantly, there is the addition of a push button/keyless entry/auto dimming IRVM start finally while it also gets a 360 degree camera along with cooled seats.


Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

While the position of the cooled seats button could have been more intuitive, it does a good job of quickly cooling the seat while not being noisy too. The 360 degree camera has a small display but generally is useful and better than the last one on the Basalt.


Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

Citroen hasn't given it a sunroof though. The other highlight includes the new Cara voice assistant which is more detailed than others and here answered our questions too in detail.


Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

The engine line-up remains the same which means an NA petrol engine and a turbo petrol while the turbo petrol with the torque converter automatic is the one to go for. With this upgrade, the Basalt is much better value and a more desirable option mainly due to the attractive pricing and the new interior. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Citroen Basalt X
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget