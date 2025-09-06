Citroen Basalt X First Look: More Features Make It Better Value?

Citroen Basalt injected fresh life into the Basalt and relaunched the car with a brand new interior along with more features. Called Basalt X, prices have been kept competitive because the pricing starts lower than some hatchbacks at under Rs 8 lakh while the top-end is under Rs 13 lakh at Rs 12.9 lakh.

While exterior wise the Basalt always looked good, the lack of features and a cabin inline with its segment or competition was very much needed. Citroen has addressed that with the Basalt X.







The interiors are new and look much better now being much more premium too. There are soft touch materials on the dashboard plus better quality switches. The design looks premium and feels well built too. Importantly, there is the addition of a push button/keyless entry/auto dimming IRVM start finally while it also gets a 360 degree camera along with cooled seats.







While the position of the cooled seats button could have been more intuitive, it does a good job of quickly cooling the seat while not being noisy too. The 360 degree camera has a small display but generally is useful and better than the last one on the Basalt.







Citroen hasn't given it a sunroof though. The other highlight includes the new Cara voice assistant which is more detailed than others and here answered our questions too in detail.









The engine line-up remains the same which means an NA petrol engine and a turbo petrol while the turbo petrol with the torque converter automatic is the one to go for. With this upgrade, the Basalt is much better value and a more desirable option mainly due to the attractive pricing and the new interior.