Under 4m Cars That Get More Than A Lakh GST Price Cut: Syros, Fronx, Kylaq, And More!

Under the new GST rates, under 4m cars have benefited the most and we tell you the cars to have the highest cuts till now at more than Rs 1 lakh or more! While all cars have received price cuts, some under 4m cars have received bigger price reductions and those are the ones listed here.

Honda Amaze- The top-end Amaze now is under Rs 10 lakh with a huge Rs 1.2 lakh price cut.

Tata Altroz- The new Altroz is cheaper by upto Rs 1 lakh at Rs 1.10 lakh

Toyota Taisor- The top-end variant of the Urban Cruiser Taisor is now Rs 1.11 lakh cheaper





Kia Sonet- The Sonet is cheaper by a whopping Rs 1.64 lakh for the top-end variants while throughout the range it is Rs 1 lakh plus.

Kia Syros- The Syros is now cheaper by Rs 1.86 lakh and it is the highest price cut within this segment.

Skoda Kylaq- The Kylaq prices have reduced by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.11 lakh on select variants

Nissan Magnite- The Magnite pricing is now reduced by upto Rs 1 lakh.





Maruti Arena cars- We have the Alto, Brezza and S-Presso which have received price cuts upto Rs 1 lakh or more!

Maruti Nexa cars- The Fronx is now cheaper by Rs 1.12 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 3XO- The XUV 3XO prices have now become cheaper by Rs 1.56 lakh with the GST cut and there are further extra benefits too

Hyundai Venue- The Venue is cheaper by Rs 1.23 lakh while the N-Line is cheaper by Rs 1.19 lakh

These price cuts will bring more sales to the under 4m segment and we will see these cars becoming more popular especially the sub compact SUV space while the hatchback segment is also expected to see more sales with these prices.