Can Vinfast Compete With Tata And Mahindra Plus Others With The VF6 And VF7?

Vinfast VF6 & VF7 EVs to launch in India on Sept 6, offering unique design, spacious interiors, and premium materials; could challenge Tata and Mahindra in compact & premium SUV EV segment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

We have driven the VF6 and the VF7 albeit briefly and the cars would now be launched in India by September 6th. Both are EVs competing in the popular compact and premium SUV space. However, with competition being high, the question is whether the Vietnamese car maker can compete with the local EV players here like Tata and Mahindra. 

Both these brands have taken a more aggressive approach with multiple EV models along with more sales. For Vinfast, it is important to be present in this segment. Vinfast though is starting with the right way as it is rolling out cars at the assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. It is very important to keep the prices competitive. 

In terms of the specs, the smaller VF6 will have a 59.6 kWh battery pack with a single motor while the VF7 will have a dual motor AWD version along with a single motor. Having driven both, the Vinfast cars are different and that's key in standing out. 

The design is different and that's the key element while inside the VF7 in particular has more space than other comparable EVs at this price point. Range is going to be between 400/500 and that's decent but not class best while where again we find the Vinfast different is the interior quality with the premium vegan leather upholstery along with soft touch materials, especially in the VF7. 

The smaller VF6 looks different too and has a driver focussed cabin while we think that would be the best seller given the expected lesser price.

We also noticed a European like driving experience plus the AWD version is very quick with only the Tata Harrier EV being able to match it. For Vinfast, the cars look and feel different with the space, quality and the driving experience standing out. Priced well, the VF6 and VF7 can be a serious competition to the Tata and Mahindra. 

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Mahindra Compact Suv Battery EV India Launch TATA Vinfast Vegan Leather Premium SUV VF7 VF6 AWD Driving Experience Interior Quality Competitive Pricing
