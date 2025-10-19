Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Diwali is here and with Green Crackers, 'Green cars' are also being talked about as EV sales have increased over the years. Currently with more options than ever, here are some of the best premium EVs below 50 lakh.

MG Windsor Pro

The Windsor Pro is affordable, spacious and offers good range with more features over the standard Windsor. You can expect the range to be more as the official figure is 449km. The Windsor has big space which is a plus point since EVs lack rear seat space at these price points while the interiors are pretty premium too even if too many controls are there for the touchscreen.





Hyundai Creta electric

The Creta electric is what you expect from a Creta but being noiseless. It offers more features and performance over the standard Creta with extra performance as well while the ride is better than some other EVs. Yes, it is more expensive over the standard Creta but the electric is a sorted family electric car.





Vinfast VF7

The massive VF7 offers huge rear seat space and it is more than rivals in terms of size while it is also the most attainable dual motor option. The styling is different and the design stands out. You also get various benefits while there may be less dealerships right now and it may be a new brand but the package is compelling enough along with its VF6 sibling.





Mahindra XEV 9e

Unlike its aggressive younger sibling, the XEV 9e is selling more and is more practical with better ride quality. The XEV 9e has a lot of technology for the price and is big in size as well while performance is good along with being an appealing family car. The interiors and the tech that the car comes with is not seen on luxury cars even and that makes it a good buy.





Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV is easily the most desirable car from Tata Motors with a dual motor layout pumping in much more power than others along with its huge feature list.





Above all, the Harrier EV is fast but usable with excellent ground clearance and being very good off-road. Sure, it looks like the standard Harrier but has immense road presence too.