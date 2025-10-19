Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoBest 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

With Diwali's focus on green initiatives, premium EVs under Rs 50 lakh are gaining traction. Options like the MG Windsor Pro, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Tata Harrier EV offer diverse choices for buyers.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali is here and with Green Crackers, 'Green cars' are also being talked about as EV sales have increased over the years. Currently with more options than ever, here are some of the best premium EVs below 50 lakh.

MG Windsor Pro

The Windsor Pro is affordable, spacious and offers good range with more features over the standard Windsor. You can expect the range to be more as the official figure is 449km. The Windsor has big space which is a plus point since EVs lack rear seat space at these price points while the interiors are pretty premium too even if too many controls are there for the touchscreen.


Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Hyundai Creta electric

The Creta electric is what you expect from a Creta but being noiseless. It offers more features and performance over the standard Creta with extra performance as well while the ride is better than some other EVs. Yes, it is more expensive over the standard Creta but the electric is a sorted family electric car.


Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Vinfast VF7

The massive VF7 offers huge rear seat space and it is more than rivals in terms of size while it is also the most attainable dual motor option. The styling is different and the design stands out. You also get various benefits while there may be less dealerships right now and it may be a new brand but the package is compelling enough along with its VF6 sibling.


Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Mahindra XEV 9e

Unlike its aggressive younger sibling, the XEV 9e is selling more and is more practical with better ride quality. The XEV 9e has a lot of technology for the price and is big in size as well while performance is good along with being an appealing family car. The interiors and the tech that the car comes with is not seen on luxury cars even and that makes it a good buy.


Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV is easily the most desirable car from Tata Motors with a dual motor layout pumping in much more power than others along with its huge feature list.


Best 5 Premium EVs For A Noiseless Diwali Drive

Above all, the Harrier EV is fast but usable with excellent ground clearance and being very good off-road. Sure, it looks like the standard Harrier but has immense road presence too. 

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali EVs Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e Hyundai Creta Electric MG Windsor Pro Vinfast VF7
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Chandler Langevin Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
'Revoke Every Indian Visa': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget