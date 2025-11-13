Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (14 November, 2025): A Day Of Healing, Patience, And Inner Balance

Virgo Daily Horoscope (14 November, 2025): A Day Of Healing, Patience, And Inner Balance

Patience restores peace as worries fade. Expect clarity in work, steady growth, and emotional calm that guides you toward better balance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (November 14):

Your day unfolds at a balanced pace, steady, productive, and emotionally grounded. Minor concerns, particularly related to health or family, may surface early on but soon resolve as calm and clarity return. By evening, peace replaces confusion, bringing a sense of ease and perspective.

While expenses might rise slightly, especially for domestic needs or children, your practical approach ensures smooth management. Professionally, your consistent effort, discipline, and attention to detail earn appreciation and tangible results. Recognition boosts your confidence, while promising opportunities on the horizon indicate gradual yet meaningful progress and long-term stability.

In relationships, harmony prevails, strengthening mutual trust and emotional connection. Occasional mood swings or misunderstandings may arise, but patience and empathy help maintain peace. Married couples find reassurance in shared responsibilities, while those in love deepen their bond through open communication and affection. This period encourages emotional maturity, understanding, and heartfelt gestures that bring lasting warmth and stability to your relationships.

Overall, this phase promotes emotional balance, self-care, and quiet strength, reminding you that calmness is your greatest asset when facing life’s small storms.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
India
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget