Thursday Rituals To Strengthen Jupiter And Ease Marriage Obstacles

According to astrology, the planet Jupiter (Brihaspati) is considered the main significator of marriage, destiny, religion, and children. As the guru of the gods, Jupiter is also known as Devguru. When Jupiter becomes weak in a horoscope or forms Guru Dosha, marriage-related matters often face repeated delays and obstacles.

In many cases, suitable proposals do come in, but talks fail to move forward. Astrologers believe that strengthening Jupiter is essential to remove hurdles related to marriage and to improve marital prospects.

Importance Of Thursday Worship

Scriptures highlight the special significance of Thursday worship to resolve marriage-related problems. On Thursdays, devotees are advised to wake up early, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes, as yellow is associated with Jupiter. Worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with devotion is considered highly beneficial on this day.

During the puja, yellow flowers, banana, turmeric, and a one-eyed coconut (Ekakshi Nariyal) are offered. This is followed by chanting the mantra ‘Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah’ 108 times with a calm and focused mind. After the prayer, turmeric-mixed water is offered to a banana tree and a lamp is lit.

Offering milk-mixed water to the Tulsi plant and lighting a ghee lamp is also believed to attract the blessings of Jupiter and Lord Vishnu. Astrological belief suggests that performing this entire ritual helps pacify Guru Dosha and gradually reduces obstacles in marriage.

Rules To Follow During The Fast

On the day of the fast, only one simple meal is taken. This usually includes chana dal and jaggery-based yellow food items such as halwa. While observing the fast, devotees are advised to keep their marriage-related wishes in mind with patience and positivity.

Astrologers state that when Jupiter is strong, a suitable and understanding life partner is indicated, along with stability in married life. Worshipping Goddess Katyayani is also believed to help in finding a desired life partner.

Brings Peace And Harmony To The Family

In astrology, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are considered auspicious for marriage-related rituals, but Thursday holds the highest importance as it is directly associated with Jupiter. Therefore, remedies and fasts performed on this day are believed to be more effective.

By wearing yellow clothes on Thursdays, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and chanting Jupiter-related mantras, individuals can strengthen their marriage prospects. It is believed that these Thursday remedies not only help remove marriage delays but also bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]