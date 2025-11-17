Som Pradosh Vrat: Som Pradosh Vrat, one of the most sacred fasts dedicated to Lord Shiv, is being observed today. Falling on a Monday, this Pradosh holds special spiritual significance, as devotees believe it brings powerful blessings, peace, and prosperity. The first Pradosh of the Margashirsh month makes this day even more auspicious, offering an ideal opportunity to seek Lord Mahadev’s grace through fasting, worship, and traditional remedies.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Pradosh fast of the Margashirsh (Agahan) Krishna Paksh begins on 17 November 2025 at 4:47 am and ends on 18 November at 7:12 am.

Since the entire Pradosh Tithi is available on 17 November, the fast will be observed today.

The most auspicious puja window for Som Pradosh is from 5:27 pm to 8:07 pm, making it the ideal time to worship Lord Shiv and offer your prayers.

Benefits Of Observing Som Pradosh Vrat

A Pradosh Vrat that falls on a Monday is called Som Pradosh, and scriptures describe it as a Sarva Siddhi-pradayak Vrat, meaning it brings all-round fulfilment.

Devotees believe this vrat grants:

Good fortune and prosperity

Marital happiness and harmony

Relief from diseases and negative energies

Blessings for children and family well-being

Peace at home and protection from obstacles

Som Pradosh is also known for reducing the effects of planetary afflictions, especially Chandra Dosh, and for bringing mental calm and clarity.

Powerful Som Pradosh Remedies For Shiv’s Blessings

Remedy For Resolving Family Disputes: Offer a sweet mixture of curd and honey to Lord Shiv during evening puja. This is believed to remove discord and bring peace and happiness within the home.

Offer a sweet mixture of curd and honey to Lord Shiv during evening puja. This is believed to remove discord and bring peace and happiness within the home. Remedy For Good Health: Visit a Shiv temple and donate a coconut while praying for strength and healing. Devotees consider this ritual helpful for overcoming illnesses.

Visit a Shiv temple and donate a coconut while praying for strength and healing. Devotees consider this ritual helpful for overcoming illnesses. Remedy For Business Growth: Light three earthen lamps filled with mustard seeds, sesame seeds, salt and whole coriander. Place these diyas near your shop or workspace to attract success and remove business obstacles.

Light three earthen lamps filled with mustard seeds, sesame seeds, salt and whole coriander. Place these diyas near your shop or workspace to attract success and remove business obstacles. Remedy For Divine Grace: Perform abhishek using water, raw milk, curd, honey and Ganga jal, and offer bilva leaves, white flowers, incense and deepam.

Perform abhishek using water, raw milk, curd, honey and Ganga jal, and offer bilva leaves, white flowers, incense and deepam. Chant “Om Namah Shivay” at least 108 times for spiritual protection and blessings.