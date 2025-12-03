Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Support, Success, And Long-Awaited Financial Relief

Scorpio Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Support, Success, And Long-Awaited Financial Relief

A positive shift brings professional progress, financial support and successful outcomes to long-pending tasks. A strong phase for investments, collaborations and personal goals.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A steady yet promising shift begins to unfold, bringing a welcome blend of professional support, financial relief and renewed confidence. Tasks that were long stuck in limbo may finally find the breakthrough they needed, lifting a great deal of pressure from your mind. You may also receive assistance from someone in authority or a senior colleague, helping you complete important commitments with ease. This period favours practical thinking and thoughtful decision-making, encouraging you to focus on actions that have long-term rewards rather than quick results.

Financially, this phase is shaping up to be encouraging. A recent investment or business decision could start showing signs of profit, boosting your morale and stabilising your plans for the future. New opportunities may arise through reliable contacts, and a previously postponed goal or dream may finally begin to take form, filling you with fresh motivation. 

Emotionally, there's a sense of satisfaction as life moves away from stagnation and into momentum. Personal relationships may also feel more balanced, especially when you choose honesty and patience over haste. A constructive mindset will help you maximise upcoming gains. With the right focus, this period could mark the beginning of a long-awaited upward curve across multiple areas of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget