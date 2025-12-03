Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): A Powerful Shift Brings Fresh Stability And New Beginnings

A phase of renewed stability brings clarity, support, and fresh opportunities. Old disputes ease, finances strengthen, and a new beginning promises long-term growth.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A significant shift brings a reassuring sense of balance, helping you step out of lingering conflicts and unresolved emotional strain. A long-standing issue may finally reach closure, allowing you to redirect your energy towards constructive goals. The day encourages bold thinking, especially if you're considering launching a new idea or refining a plan that had stalled earlier. External support, particularly in financial matters, arrives at the right moment and boosts your confidence. This period also strengthens your ability to make level-headed decisions, ensuring that every step you take aligns with long-term growth.

On the personal front, tensions ease, creating space for harmony and honest conversations. Mental clarity improves, helping you identify what truly matters. Whether you are navigating work responsibilities or exploring new opportunities, the environment becomes more favourable and supportive. This is an excellent time to evaluate commitments, reassess priorities, and approach challenges with renewed steadiness. Your intuitive judgement becomes sharper, helping you recognise which paths deserve your time and which must be left behind.

Financially, progress appears steady. A promising opening may emerge, particularly if your work involves partnerships or structured investments. Stability grows slowly but surely, setting the foundation for future gains. As emotional and professional burdens lighten, you begin to experience a sense of empowerment that pushes you toward meaningful transformation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
