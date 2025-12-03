Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): A Promising Phase Brings Progress And Support

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): A Promising Phase Brings Progress And Support

A positive phase brings travel success, financial support, and rewarding opportunities. Plans gain momentum as stability and growth begin to take shape.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A phase of encouraging movement and positive outcomes is taking shape, especially for those preparing to step beyond routine boundaries. A long-distance journey may come up unexpectedly, but its impact could be far more rewarding than anticipated. This travel is likely to open new pathways, help you reconnect with helpful individuals, and give fresh direction to an ongoing plan. Financial backing arrives at the right time, strengthening your confidence and allowing you to move ahead with decisive steps. Any planning related to business, education, or personal goals gains natural momentum under this supportive atmosphere.

On the financial front, opportunities begin to grow steadily. Investments that were previously on hold may now appear more promising, creating a sense of stability. Whether you are exploring new ventures or refining an old strategy, circumstances favour a thoughtful, well-timed move. Partnerships also offer value, as someone’s advice or contribution could guide you towards a productive decision.

Emotionally, this period feels balanced. You may feel more in control, more determined, and better aligned with your priorities. The environment around you remains steady, allowing you to focus on progress without unnecessary pressure. Overall, a stable and rewarding phase unfolds, combining success in travel, constructive financial developments, and clarity in long-term planning—a perfect blend to help you move ahead with confidence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget