Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Caution In Finances And Health Ensures Stability

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Caution In Finances And Health Ensures Stability

A cautious approach to money, health, and partnerships safeguards well-being as new developments unfold in the family.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 07:40 PM (IST)

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (September 17):

This is a time to tread carefully, particularly with financial decisions. Starting a large project or entering into commitments involving debt may not yield favourable outcomes. Avoiding unnecessary borrowing and focusing on stability helps prevent setbacks that may otherwise arise.

Health requires special attention. Energy levels may feel low, or nagging issues might demand care. Extra vigilance is also needed for a partner’s health, as concerns could impact household routines. Balanced meals, timely rest, and proper guidance help reduce the burden and maintain well-being.

In professional or business settings, differences with associates may surface, leading to avoidable losses if left unchecked. It is advisable to exercise patience, clear communication, and foresight when engaging in collaborative work. By handling these matters carefully, financial strain can be minimised.

Meanwhile, family life experiences new beginnings as the arrival of a guest brings excitement and joy. Though challenges may exist in other areas, such positive developments at home uplift spirits and remind everyone of the importance of cherishing personal relationships.

A thoughtful balance between caution in material matters and openness to new family experiences ensures that stability is preserved while still enjoying the blessings of togetherness.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
World
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN Commission’s ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget