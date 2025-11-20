Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (21 November, 2025): Healing, Harmony, And Spiritual Balance Strengthen Your Day

Health improves, relationships stabilise and spiritual inclinations rise. Stay mindful of interactions and protect valuables to avoid unnecessary worry.

Health improves, relationships stabilise and spiritual inclinations rise. Stay mindful of interactions and protect valuables to avoid unnecessary worry.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (November 21):

A blend of healing and introspection shapes the day, helping you regain strength where you felt drained earlier. Health concerns show noticeable improvement, creating a sense of relief and allowing you to focus on responsibilities with renewed energy. A pull toward spirituality or charitable activities deepens, bringing peace and grounding to your routine. Investing time or resources in sacred spaces, rituals or good deeds adds emotional clarity and satisfaction.

At home, be mindful during conversations with relatives or close connections. Sensitivity may run high, and a misplaced word could unintentionally disrupt harmony. Approach discussions gently to preserve understanding. Guarding your valued possessions becomes important as minor risks of misplacement or loss appear. Extra awareness ensures trouble stays far away.

Relationships that felt strained start finding healing. Long-standing obstacles within marriage or partnerships begin to dissolve through calm dialogue, mutual respect and heartfelt communication. Evening hours may bring meaningful private conversations where future plans, responsibilities or emotional concerns are addressed with clarity. The day ultimately guides you toward balance, compassion and emotional maturity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
