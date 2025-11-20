Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Scorpio Horoscope (21 November, 2025): Respect, Rewards, And Rising Influence

Recognition grows as stalled work moves forward, finances improve, and influential connections support your progress. A rewarding phase professionally and socially.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (November 21):

Your influence expands in meaningful ways as recognition flows from social, professional and even administrative circles. A long-delayed task linked to government or official processes finally aligns in your favour. This will lift a lingering burden and restore confidence for this zodiac sign. Your network strengthens as new friendships and supportive connections form naturally, enhancing both personal and professional visibility.

Financially, luck favours bold yet thoughtful decisions. New income pathways surface, offering stability and motivation to plan further. Those working in property, construction or home-related sectors notice a significant rise in opportunities or profit. A sense of appreciation surrounds you, reinforcing that your efforts are being seen, valued and rewarded.

On the personal front, harmony requires a touch of sensitivity. Maintaining understanding within relationships becomes essential for you, especially with someone who may be seeking attention or reassurance. Spending quality time, perhaps even stepping out for shopping or a short outing, helps restore warmth and strengthens the emotional bond. By balancing ambition with empathy, you create a day that brings progress, respect and meaningful connection.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
