Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (18 November, 2025): Inner Calm Leads To Career Breakthroughs

Pisces Daily Horoscope (18 November, 2025): Inner Calm Leads To Career Breakthroughs

A spiritually focused phase improves finances and career clarity, though minor emotional irritation may affect personal relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (November 18):

A reflective phase draws your attention towards spiritual or meaningful activities, offering a sense of calm and grounding. Whether you participate in a ritual, spend time in a peaceful environment, or simply focus on inner clarity, this shift helps stabilise your thoughts. Financial efforts begin to show encouraging results, rewarding earlier planning and smart decision-making. You may feel reassured as long-pending issues related to money start resolving smoothly.

Career matters also take a positive turn, with clarity emerging where confusion once persisted. A situation that felt challenging may suddenly appear manageable, helping you regain confidence in your abilities. Progress arrives steadily, allowing you to re-establish balance and restructure your priorities with precision.

On the emotional front, slight irritation may surface due to an unresolved concern or internal pressure. Addressing this mindfully will prevent misunderstandings, especially within personal relationships. A minor miscommunication could lead to temporary tension if not handled with patience. Staying transparent and calm ensures harmony returns quickly. Overall, the phase encourages reflection, healing, and thoughtful movement forward.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
News
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
News
India Responds To Dhaka Court's Verdict On Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence
India Responds To Dhaka Court's Verdict On Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence
News
Bangladesh Writes To India, Citing Extradition Pact For Hasina’s Return
Bangladesh Writes To India, Citing Extradition Pact For Hasina’s Return
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget