This period is likely to remain fairly balanced for you. However, you will need to act with great caution in matters related to financial dealings and future planning. It would be wise to avoid lending money to anyone, as recovering it later may become difficult. You may also face minor troubles while driving or travelling, so staying alert and careful on the road is strongly advised.

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Your child may express a strong desire or request for something important. Although fulfilling it could take a little time and effort, you will eventually be able to manage it successfully. Patience and understanding within the family will help maintain harmony and emotional comfort.

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People involved in politics or public-related work may experience a few obstacles or shortcomings in their professional responsibilities. Because of this, maintaining full concentration on your work will be extremely important. Carelessness or distraction could affect your image and progress. Consistent effort and discipline will help you overcome difficulties and gradually improve your reputation and position.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]