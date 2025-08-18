Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): A Day Of Financial Growth And Promising Proposals

Libra Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): A Day Of Financial Growth And Promising Proposals

Libra individuals may find success in financial pursuits while learning that diplomacy and kindness are key to maintaining respect and relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 18):

Libra natives are poised to make notable progress in their financial endeavors. Efforts directed toward economic growth are likely to bear fruit, bringing both profit and satisfaction. These gains not only provide financial stability but also boost confidence to take on new responsibilities with greater assurance. The momentum created in this period can inspire further planning for long-term financial security.

Alongside material progress, the importance of interpersonal harmony cannot be overlooked. Conflicts may arise within the family or at the workplace, especially with senior officials. In such situations, maintaining a calm tone and practicing sweetness in speech will prove to be the strongest asset. Words delivered with courtesy and grace will not only defuse tensions but also help in strengthening bonds, ensuring that respect and goodwill remain intact.

For those who are marriageable, this period appears promising. Suitable proposals are likely to arrive, and many of them may also gain approval from family members. This alignment between personal aspirations and familial blessings creates an atmosphere of happiness and hope for the future. Libra individuals can achieve both material and emotional fulfillment by balancing financial ambition with emotional intelligence, paving the way for prosperity and peace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Election 2025
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
Technology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Cities
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In ‘Shramshree’ Rehabilitation Scheme
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In Rehabilitation Scheme
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget