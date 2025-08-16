Explorer
Libra Daily Horoscope (17 August, 2025): Relief, Joyful Moments, And Triumph Over Rivals
Improved health, family happiness, and smart decision-making define this phase for Libra natives.
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.
Libra Daily Horocsope (August 17):
Follow Astro News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Mumbai Airport, Probe On
India
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy
Entertainment
Faissal Khan Breaks All Ties With Aamir Khan: ‘No Longer Part Of The Family’
Entertainment
Balgandharva Rangmandir Set To Light Up With Aadyam’s Latest Play: A Cultural Weekend You Can’t Miss
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live
Opinion
Advertisement