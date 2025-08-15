Explorer
Libra Daily Horoscope (16 August, 2025): Avoid Negative Thoughts And Handle Disputes For A Positive Day
Resolve misunderstandings, handle workplace dynamics wisely, and enjoy family gatherings while making the most of promising career developments.
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.
Libra Daily Horocsope (August 16):
Follow Astro News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Lifestyle
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Cricket
10 Years After T20I Debut, India Star Might Play His First Match Against Pakistan
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live
Opinion
Advertisement