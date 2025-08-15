Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (16 August, 2025): Avoid Negative Thoughts And Handle Disputes For A Positive Day

Libra Daily Horoscope (16 August, 2025): Avoid Negative Thoughts And Handle Disputes For A Positive Day

Resolve misunderstandings, handle workplace dynamics wisely, and enjoy family gatherings while making the most of promising career developments.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 16):

Avoid harbouring negative thoughts about anyone, as this could cloud your judgement and affect your peace of mind. If there has been a lingering disagreement with your in-laws, take proactive steps to resolve it with patience and understanding. This effort can restore harmony in relationships and strengthen family bonds.

In your professional life, an exciting opportunity is on the horizon. You are likely to be entrusted with work that aligns perfectly with your interests and abilities. This not only promises satisfaction but could also pave the way for significant career growth. Your enthusiasm and performance may attract recognition from higher-ups, bringing long-term benefits. However, it is important to be aware that not everyone may share your happiness. Certain colleagues might feel envious of your progress, so maintaining professionalism and avoiding unnecessary confrontations will be key to keeping the environment positive.

On the personal front, a special occasion could bring family members together. You may find yourself attending a celebratory event hosted by relatives, which will be a refreshing change from your daily routine. This gathering will allow you to reconnect with loved ones, share joyful moments, and strengthen emotional ties. By balancing diplomacy in personal matters and focus in professional life, you can make the most of the opportunities and harmony around you.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
