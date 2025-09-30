Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (01 October, 2025): Caution In Property And Family Health Matters

Libra Daily Horoscope (01 October, 2025): Caution In Property And Family Health Matters

Libra natives need to stay vigilant as property disputes, travel risks, and family health concerns require careful attention, alongside potential physical fatigue from a busy schedule.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (October 01):

Libra individuals may encounter challenges related to property matters, where even minor negligence could lead to significant setbacks. Maintaining caution, being meticulous in documentation, and carefully evaluating decisions are crucial to avoid losses. This is a period that demands alertness and a proactive approach to problem-solving, particularly in legal or financial transactions connected to property.

Travel also calls for careful attention. Whether commuting or undertaking longer journeys, ensuring safety and avoiding hasty actions while driving or navigating is essential to prevent accidents or mishaps. Vigilance in transportation will help safeguard both personal safety and overall well-being.

Within the family, concerns may arise regarding the health of an elder member, requiring care, support, and patience. Emotional stability and timely assistance will be key in managing this situation effectively. At the same time, domestic plans such as outings or short trips with spouse and children may offer moments of joy and bonding, providing a positive counterbalance to other stresses.

The professional front appears demanding, with a heavy workload potentially causing physical exhaustion. Managing energy levels, pacing responsibilities, and taking brief breaks will help navigate this busy phase smoothly. Overall, caution, care, and balance are the guiding principles for Libra.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
