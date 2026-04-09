Those preparing for competitive examinations need to put in consistent and determined effort to achieve success. Hard work and discipline will be the key factors in reaching your goals. On the professional front, job holders can expect appreciation from their seniors, as your performance will leave a positive impression. There are strong indications of receiving good news related to a promotion, which will further motivate you and enhance your career prospects.

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

In family life, peace and happiness will prevail, supported by the blessings and guidance of your parents. However, businesspersons should proceed with caution in their dealings to avoid potential setbacks. Additionally, it is important to stay alert while driving, as negligence could lead to minor issues. Balancing ambition with caution will ensure steady progress and overall well-being.