Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eclipse influences four zodiac signs; caution advised for 15 days.

Cancer, Leo face emotional, financial, and partnership challenges.

Scorpio and Aquarius navigate family matters, decisions, wellbeing carefully.

All signs advised patience, meditation, measured decisions post-eclipse.

According to astrology, an eclipse may last only a few hours, but its perceived influence can continue for several weeks. Astrologers believe the planetary combinations formed around an eclipse can affect a person's mental state, decision-making and financial circumstances. Over the next 15 days, four zodiac signs are advised to exercise particular caution in matters related to career, money and wellbeing.

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Cancer

Cancer natives may experience increased emotional strain after the eclipse, as the Moon rules this sign. Astrologers suggest that the coming 15 days could bring feelings of stress, sleeplessness or unexplained anxiety.

It may be wise to avoid making hasty career moves or committing to major investments. Conversations with a partner or colleagues should also be handled carefully to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.

Astrological Remedy: Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' 108 times every day and donate white food items such as rice or milk to those in need.

Leo

Leos could face disagreements in partnerships during this period. Unexpected spending may also put additional pressure on their finances and disrupt their budget.

Astrologers advise against making large financial transactions with unfamiliar people. Avoiding arguments with senior officials may also help protect professional relationships and reputation.

Astrological Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel and recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may find family and property-related matters more complicated over the next 15 days. Work-related pressure could also increase suddenly, making it important to remain patient.

Blindly trusting others is best avoided during this period. Extra care is advised while driving, while health concerns — particularly stomach problems or joint pain — should not be ignored.

Astrological Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday and feed jaggery to a cow.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may notice fluctuations in their daily routine and wellbeing. A temporary dip in confidence could also make it harder to complete pending tasks.

Astrologers advise against signing major legal or financial documents in anger or haste. Procrastination should also be avoided, particularly when important responsibilities are already pending.

Astrological Remedy: On Saturday, light a mustard-oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree.

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What Should These 4 Zodiac Signs Keep In Mind?

The period following an eclipse is considered sensitive in astrology. Avoiding unnecessary disputes and risky investments may help these four signs navigate the coming days more cautiously. Regular meditation, patience and measured decision-making are also suggested as ways to maintain balance during this period.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]