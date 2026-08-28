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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Eclipse Over, But The Effects Remain? These 4 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Cautious For 15 Days

Astro Analysis | Eclipse Over, But The Effects Remain? These 4 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Cautious For 15 Days

Astro Analysis | Eclipse effects may remain significant in astrology. Here are 4 zodiac signs advised to stay cautious about career, money and wellbeing for 15 days.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eclipse influences four zodiac signs; caution advised for 15 days.
  • Cancer, Leo face emotional, financial, and partnership challenges.
  • Scorpio and Aquarius navigate family matters, decisions, wellbeing carefully.
  • All signs advised patience, meditation, measured decisions post-eclipse.

According to astrology, an eclipse may last only a few hours, but its perceived influence can continue for several weeks. Astrologers believe the planetary combinations formed around an eclipse can affect a person's mental state, decision-making and financial circumstances. Over the next 15 days, four zodiac signs are advised to exercise particular caution in matters related to career, money and wellbeing.

ALSO READ: Astro Analysis | Janmashtami 2026: Rare Coincidence After Dwapar Yuga, These 5 Zodiac Signs Get Krishna’s Blessings

Cancer

Cancer natives may experience increased emotional strain after the eclipse, as the Moon rules this sign. Astrologers suggest that the coming 15 days could bring feelings of stress, sleeplessness or unexplained anxiety.

It may be wise to avoid making hasty career moves or committing to major investments. Conversations with a partner or colleagues should also be handled carefully to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.

Astrological Remedy: Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' 108 times every day and donate white food items such as rice or milk to those in need.

Leo

Leos could face disagreements in partnerships during this period. Unexpected spending may also put additional pressure on their finances and disrupt their budget.

Astrologers advise against making large financial transactions with unfamiliar people. Avoiding arguments with senior officials may also help protect professional relationships and reputation.

Astrological Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel and recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may find family and property-related matters more complicated over the next 15 days. Work-related pressure could also increase suddenly, making it important to remain patient.

Blindly trusting others is best avoided during this period. Extra care is advised while driving, while health concerns — particularly stomach problems or joint pain — should not be ignored.

Astrological Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday and feed jaggery to a cow.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may notice fluctuations in their daily routine and wellbeing. A temporary dip in confidence could also make it harder to complete pending tasks.

Astrologers advise against signing major legal or financial documents in anger or haste. Procrastination should also be avoided, particularly when important responsibilities are already pending.

Astrological Remedy: On Saturday, light a mustard-oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree.

ALSO READ: Astro Analysis | Toxic Box Office Collection: Will Yash’s Film Earn Rs 1,000 Crore or Slow Down in Week 2? Horoscope Gives Major Clue

What Should These 4 Zodiac Signs Keep In Mind?

The period following an eclipse is considered sensitive in astrology. Avoiding unnecessary disputes and risky investments may help these four signs navigate the coming days more cautiously. Regular meditation, patience and measured decision-making are also suggested as ways to maintain balance during this period.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long does an eclipse's influence last according to astrology?

While an eclipse may only last a few hours, its perceived astrological influence can extend for several weeks. Planetary combinations around an eclipse can impact mental state, decision-making, and finances.

Which zodiac signs are advised caution after an eclipse and in what areas?

Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are advised to exercise particular caution. This caution applies to matters related to their career, money, and overall wellbeing over the next 15 days.

What general advice is given for the four zodiac signs during this sensitive period?

These signs should avoid unnecessary disputes and risky investments. Regular meditation, patience, and measured decision-making are suggested to maintain balance during this period.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Astrology Zodiac Signs #astrology Lunar Eclipse 2026 ABP Live Astro Analysis Eclipse Effects
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