Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Higher prices risk wider deficit, increased inflation, slower growth.

India's oil marketing companies are facing renewed pressure on fuel margins as the country's crude basket approaches $130 a barrel, with the latest surge also raising concerns over the import bill, inflation and government finances.

The Indian crude basket was at $128.7 a barrel on September 14, nearly 30 per cent higher than the $99.35 recorded on September 2. The sharp increase has come after crude prices had moderated in the preceding months, reported The Financial Express.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said the Indian crude basket was around $128-129 a barrel on September 14. He attributed the increase to renewed hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz and the closure of Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, which carried around 4-5 per cent of global liquids demand.

OMC Margins Turn Negative As Crude Prices Rise

The impact of the crude rally is already being reflected in the economics of fuel marketing.

Vasisht said marketing margins, after adjusting for Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), stood at negative Rs 7.7 a litre for petrol and negative Rs 2.6 a litre for diesel.

Without the SAED adjustment, the margins were negative Rs 9.2 a litre on petrol and Rs 27.6 a litre on diesel.

“If pump prices are not revised and this scenario continues, under-recoveries on domestic LPG and auto fuels could be substantial,” Vasisht said.

OMC under-recoveries were already around Rs 61,900 crore at the end of the June quarter, he added.

The pressure on fuel companies could therefore increase if international crude and freight costs remain elevated while domestic pump prices are not revised accordingly.

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Shipping Costs Are Adding To The Cost Of Imported Crude

For Indian refiners, the increase in the international price of crude is being accompanied by higher transportation costs.

The Aframax tanker rate for carrying crude from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk to West India increased for the seventh consecutive week in the week ended September 6. The rate rose 2.7 per cent from the previous week.

Freight costs to India have climbed to $23.20 a barrel, compared with $25.70 a barrel for the corresponding route to North China.

Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst for refining supply and modelling at Kpler, said the closure of the Saudi East-West Pipeline had reduced routing flexibility for Indian refiners at a time when several major oil transit routes were already under pressure.

He said India was likely to rely further on a wider mix of crude sources, including Russia, the US, West Africa and Latin America, to reduce its exposure to individual supply corridors.

Ritolia also said Russian crude remained particularly important, with barrels transported through the Black Sea and Baltic gaining greater significance from a supply-security perspective as multiple chokepoints faced disruption.

Why The Crude Surge Matters For India's Economy

The rise in crude prices matters beyond the fuel sector because India imports a large portion of its oil requirement.

An analyst tracking the sector said India could absorb crude prices above $110 a barrel, but at a rising economic cost. According to the analyst, every $10 increase in crude could widen the current account deficit by 0.35-0.5 percentage point of GDP, add 20-25 basis points to inflation and reduce GDP growth by 15-20 basis points.

The September average of the Indian crude basket has already risen to $109.76 a barrel, compared with $90.19 in August.

The basket averaged $82.04 a barrel in July, $83.22 in June, $106.23 in May and $114.48 in April.

The basket had reached $115.98 a barrel on September 9 before rising another 11 per cent over the next five days.

$130 Crude Could Increase Growth And Inflation Risks

The consequences would become more significant if crude prices remain near current levels for several months.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran had told the Standing Committee on Finance on March 2 that crude at $130 a barrel for two-three quarters could reduce FY27 growth to 6.4 per cent, push inflation to 5.5 per cent and widen the current account deficit to around 3.2 per cent of GDP.

The analyst tracking the sector said that if crude remained at $110-115 a barrel for six months, India's import bill could increase by $56-64 billion. Growth could fall below 6 per cent, while inflation could remain above 5 per cent, the analyst said.

The higher landed cost of crude is an additional concern. Ritolia said the impact on India would not be limited to the international price of oil, as freight, insurance and longer voyages could further increase the cost of imported barrels.

He said this could translate into a higher oil import bill, greater pressure on the current account and rupee, and increased inflationary risks if energy costs remained elevated.

Fertiliser Subsidy Could Add To Fiscal Pressure

The government's finances could also be affected by the crude price increase, particularly through fertiliser subsidies.

The budget had provided Rs 1.77 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidy. Earlier estimates had indicated that the bill could rise to around Rs 3 lakh crore because of elevated prices of crude oil and its derivatives, LNG and imported fertilisers during March-April.

The estimate has subsequently been revised to Rs 2.2-2.3 lakh crore.

However, renewed volatility in crude prices could result in another upward revision, adding to the fiscal pressure from higher input costs.

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India Has Fuel Reserves To Limit Immediate Supply Concerns

While the financial impact is becoming more visible, the immediate risk of physical fuel shortages is comparatively limited.

India has around 74 days of total fuel reserves, according to the analyst tracking the sector. This provides a buffer against an immediate disruption in physical availability.

The concern is therefore increasingly centred on the cost of securing crude rather than an immediate shortage of fuel.

Global oil prices remained firm on Tuesday as attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure kept the East-West Pipeline offline. Brent crude futures were 21 cents, or 0.2 per cent, higher at $105.89 a barrel by 1148 GMT after touching $108.43. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 90 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $102.29 a barrel after reaching $104.21.

Supply concerns also increased after Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran.

For India, the key issue now is how long crude and associated shipping costs remain elevated. A prolonged increase would have implications not only for refiners and fuel marketing margins, but also for the country's import bill, inflation, current account and fiscal position.