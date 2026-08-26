Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perform specific midnight rituals for prosperity and positive energy.

This year, the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is not just a celebration, but brings a unique astrological opportunity that occurs once in many decades. If you have been waiting for a major undertaking to be completed for a long time or are facing obstacles in your career or business, this year's Janmashtami could bring significant relief. According to astrological calculations, this time on Janmashtami, the same astronomical coincidence is happening as happened centuries ago in the Dwapar era on the midnight of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.

Why Is The Rare Coincidence Of Dwapar Yuga So Special?

According to mythological beliefs, when Lord Krishna incarnated in Kansa's prison, then:

It was the eighth day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada .

The Rohini constellation was rising in the sky .

And the Moon was transiting in its exalted sign Taurus .

This year, Janmashtami is also witnessing a rare combination of Harshana Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, along with the Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra . Astrologers believe that when such auspicious yogas are activated simultaneously, the results of auspicious deeds, prayers, and resolutions are multiplied.

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The Luck Of These 5 Zodiac Signs Is Going To Shine

Although Lord Krishna's blessings remain with all his devotees, 5 zodiac signs are likely to directly benefit from this special planetary combination:

1. Taurus: Special blessings on Krishna's favorite zodiac sign

Taurus holds a special connection with Lord Krishna. If your money has been stuck somewhere for months, now will be the way to get it back. Your hard work will be recognized at work, and those involved in business may find new profitable deals.

2. Cancer: Stress relief and career growth

Cancerians will experience peace of mind. Long-standing worries will be alleviated. For those in employment, a raise or a desired transfer is indicated. Mutual understanding within the family will increase.

3. Leo: New beginnings and relief in legal matters

For Leos, this is the time to restart stalled work. Any matters that were pending in court or disputes may be resolved in your favor. Your respect in society and at work will increase.

4. Libra: New avenues of income and family happiness

Libra natives will see an improvement in their financial situation. If you are planning an investment, a wise decision can yield significant long-term benefits. Your relationship with your spouse will improve, and good news may arrive at home.

5. Sagittarius: Foreign travel and unexpected monetary gains

For Sagittarius, this great conjunction is like opening new doors of fortune. Success is possible in higher education or foreign-related endeavors. There are also chances of unexpected financial gains.

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Do These 4 Easy Things At 12 o'Clock On The Night Of Janmashtami

If you want prosperity and positive energy to prevail in your home, keep these things in mind during the midnight puja:

Saffron-Panchamrit Abhishek: At exactly 12 o'clock in the night, anoint Laddu Gopal with Ganga water, Panchamrit and raw milk mixed with saffron.

Favorite offering: Do not forget to offer fresh Makhan-Mishri, coriander panjiri and Tulsi leaves to Bal Gopal.

Chanting of Mahamantra: During the puja , chant "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya" or Hare Krishna Mahamantra at least 108 times with a Tulsi rosary .

Peacock Feather Remedy: After the puja is completed, keep the peacock feather that has been touched to Lord Krishna's feet in your safe, locker, or purse. It is believed that this will ensure that there is never a shortage of wealth in the home.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]