Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrologers predict film will earn ₹760-900 crore worldwide.

Yash's "Toxic" has already made a big splash at the box office upon its release. As of 5 p.m., the film had grossed approximately Rs72.84 crore (approximately $1.7 million USD) in India, with night shows remaining. With opening day earnings likely to surpass Rs100 crore (approximately $1.7 million USD). But the future of 'Toxic' will not be decided only by its record-breaking opening. The day after the release is a full moon. Then there's the Raksha Bandhan holiday and a lunar eclipse. Just five days later, on September 2nd, Venus, the planet of films and entertainment, will leave its debilitated sign and enter Libra.

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This means the film's first eight days aren't normal. Planetary positions are changing every two days. This is why "Toxic"s earnings don't appear to be moving in a straight line. One day, it could see a significant jump, while another day, audience response could suddenly plummet.

The Strongest Indication Of Earnings In The Horoscope Of The Film

The horoscope released for August 26, 2026, at 4:15 am Delhi time, has Cancer as its ascendant. Jupiter is exalted in the ascendant. Jupiter is the most powerful planet in this horoscope. It has 9.59 forms in Shadbala. This is well above its minimum requirement. The high-profile Guru gives the film a massive scale. Multi-language releases, overseas distribution, expensive sets, a big star cast, and heavy promotions all match this status. Jupiter is aspecting the fifth house, which is associated with cinema, entertainment, and creativity. Jupiter's second aspect is on the seventh house, where the Moon is placed. This strengthens the audience and international market. This is why the film is finding audiences despite initial criticism.

Hora Kundli Showed Its Effect On The Very First Day

The film's hora chart is crucial for understanding its financial implications. Most of the planets are in the hora of Leo. The Sun is in its own sign, Leo. The Moon and Mars are in the hora of Cancer. The rulers of both signs are in their own hora. This is a strong position for gaining wealth. This means that "Toxic" will be successful in drawing audiences to theaters. Even the high ticket prices won't significantly dampen initial demand. But the Leo influence is stronger in the Hora. Therefore, the bulk of the revenue will come from Yash's name, face, and stardom, not from the film's story.

Earnings Are High, But Costs Are Also Extraordinary.

In Cancer ascendant, Mars rules the fifth and tenth houses. Mars's Shadbala is strong, with 7.26 aspects. However, Mars is placed in the twelfth house. The placement of the tenth house lord in the twelfth house produces two opposite results. First, the film receives good business from abroad. Second, the production, promotion, and distribution costs are enormous. The Sarvashtakvarga also confirms this. Taurus, the sign of profit, has the highest number of points, 36. Aries , the sign of karma , has 32 points. Both figures are good. However, Gemini, the sign associated with expenses and foreign markets, also has 35 points. So while a film's gross collections may be large, its actual earnings won't be determined solely by its collections. Budget, theater share, and distribution costs must also be considered.

Rahu In Navamsa Raises Questions On The Story

The Navamsa chart has Scorpio as its ascendant. Rahu is placed in the Navamsa ascendant. This makes the film mysterious, violent, and controversial. The Sun and Mercury are in the eighth house of the Navamsa. Therefore, the story within the film, the decisions made by the characters, and their emotional underpinnings may not be clearly understood by every viewer. This is why initial reactions are showing two starkly different opinions. Some viewers are calling it a grand cinematic experience, while others are calling it "more style, less story." In the Navamsa, Jupiter is in its own sign of Sagittarius in the second house. Saturn is also with it. This position indicates that money will come, but gradually increasing criticism may hinder it. Venus is in the tenth house of the Navamsa. Therefore, the film's visual beauty, female actors, costumes, and glamour will be discussed. However, due to the influence of Rahu, this very aspect may also spark controversy.

Saturn Plays A Major Role In The Tenth House Horoscope.

The tenth house is particularly important for a film's commercial results. Leo is the ascendant in the tenth house. Saturn is placed in the tenth house. This doesn't limit the film's popularity to the first few days. Saturn can keep it in the news for a long time. But Saturn doesn't grant instant success. He tests the film every week. Venus, the ruler of the tenth house of the tenth house, is in the fifth house. This bodes well for financial success through entertainment. Mars is in its own sign, Scorpio. Therefore, action, technical aspects, and elaborate visuals will support the film. However, Rahu is in the eighth house and Ketu in the second house. Therefore, collections will fluctuate sharply. The film may do very well in some languages ​​and cities, while shows may suddenly be empty in other areas.

How Big An Occasion Is Rakshabandhan For A Film?

Raksha Bandhan is on August 28th. Being a Friday, the film could benefit from the festival and the long weekend. However, the Moon will be in the Shatabhisha Nakshatra on Raksha Bandhan. The birth star of 'Toxic' is Shravan. Shatabhisha is the third star from Shravan. In the Navtara system, it is called Vipata Tara. This is the most important sign. Festivals and holidays will boost audience numbers. However, Vipat Tara will likely not maintain consistent audience response. While Friday's earnings may be strong, negative reviews and controversy could also spread rapidly on the same day. This means that ticket sales and criticism could increase simultaneously on August 28th.

Why Will The Lunar Eclipse Increase Tension?

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on August 27-28. This eclipse will not be visible in India. Therefore, there is no obligation to observe the Sutak (sunday period) in India. Religious events for Raksha Bandhan will be held as usual. However, its astrological impact on the film's horoscope is significant. The Moon is the ascendant lord of the release chart. The film's Mahadasha is also under the Moon's influence. The eclipse is occurring in the sign of Aquarius and the Shatabhisha Nakshatra, under the influence of Rahu. Aquarius is the eighth house in the release chart, and Rahu is also located there. Therefore, the eclipse will activate the eighth house of the film. The eighth house is associated with sudden revelations, controversies, hidden weaknesses, and changing audience opinions. During this time, new debates may ignite regarding a film's visuals, portrayal of women, violence, or story. The eclipse won't hamper the film's business. The Raksha Bandhan holiday could boost its collections. However, after the eclipse, the pro- and anti-film camps will become more clearly visible on social media.

Navtara Told The Good And Bad Days Of The First Week

The birth star of 'Toxic' is Shravan. Based on this, the first week looks like this:

August 26 – Record-breaking excitement, mental pressure

August 27 – Earnings and ticket sales pick up

August 28 – Holiday benefits, but controversy and mixed reactions

August 29 – Steady earnings over the weekend

August 30 – Downturn or pressure from negative publicity

August 31 – Stability in collection, cooperation from abroad

September 1st - the weakest signal after the first Monday

September 2 – Strong opportunity for correction after noon

September 1st is a particularly sensitive day in this calculation. Collections may decline markedly on that day. After this, there are signs of improvement from September 2nd.

Why Might The Film's Trajectory Change On September 2nd?

On September 2nd, at around 1:41 pm, Venus will leave Virgo and enter Libra. Libra is Venus's own zodiac sign.

In the release chart, Venus rules the fourth and eleventh houses. The fourth house is associated with the general public and emotional acceptance. The eleventh house represents earnings, profits, and fulfillment of desires. Venus is currently in its debilitated position in Virgo. Therefore, despite its grandeur, the film's emotional aspect is being questioned. Venus will strengthen in its own sign when it enters Libra on September 2nd. It will create a powerful Malavya Yoga in the fourth house from the Cancer ascendant. From here, it will aspect the tenth house. This could lead to three changes. First, the film's reception may improve somewhat with female audiences and in urban multiplexes. Second, the film's glamour, music, female cast, and visuals could shift the discussion from negative to positive. Third, it could help save the show for the second week. Most importantly, when Venus enters Libra on September 2nd, the Moon will be in the Bharani nakshatra. The birth nakshatra of "Toxic" is Shravan. Bharani is the eighth nakshatra from Shravan, which is called Mitra Tara in Navtara. Therefore, Venus's entry into its own sign could provide some support for the film in its second week. The Moon will enter the Krittika nakshatra on September 3rd at around 1:43 AM. Krittika is a close friend star to Shravan. Therefore, the positive effects that began on September 2nd may become more pronounced after September 3rd. This could benefit the show's recovery, urban audience acceptance, and second-week earnings.

The Next Change Will Be On September 4

At the time of release, the Moon's Mahadasha, Rahu's Antardasha, and Saturn's Sukshma Dasha are currently underway. This period of Saturn will end on September 4th. Mercury's Sukshma Dasha will begin on September 5th. Mercury is currently weak due to its proximity to the Sun. However, on September 7th, it will enter Virgo, where Mercury is considered exalted. This means that Venus will support the entertainment aspect of the film starting September 2nd. Then, starting September 7th, Mercury can enhance communication, promotion, and audience buzz. Therefore, the film doesn't appear to be completely down after the eclipse. It will have a chance to recover after a period of weakness.

What Is The Annual Horoscope Saying?

Muntha is placed in the first house in the horoscope for 2026. This indicates heavy pressure on the film industry, a test of reputation, and internal conflicts. However, the Moon's Varshabhaal Dasha is in effect from August 26th to September 25th. The Moon is in the seventh house. This period can bring benefits from the public, partners, distributors, and foreign markets. This means that Muntha doesn't guarantee undeniable success for a film. However, the Moon's influence in the first month maintains audiences and business from abroad. Mars' annual phase begins after September 25th. Mars is in the twelfth house. By then, the film's main theatrical run will have almost concluded. After this, there may be more discussion about expenses than earnings, a decrease in screens, and OTT or overseas rights.

How Much Business Can 'Toxic' Do?

Combining all the clues, the most plausible prediction for the film is this:

Lifetime Net worth in India: Rs410-480 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs760 to Rs900 crore

Upside potential based on strong word of mouth: Around Rs950 crore

1000 crore: possible

The film's horoscope doesn't show significant losses. The Bhava of Benefits is the strongest. The Hora chart also supports financial gains. A high Jupiter and a strong Sun will give it a large business. But Rahu in the eighth house, eclipse, influence of Ketu in the tenth house on the wealth house and weak initial Venus will keep the earnings uneven. The final indication is clear. "Toxic" is expected to continue its strong earnings after its first day. Raksha Bandhan is expected to bring increased crowds to theaters, but the effects of the eclipse could also intensify the controversy and divided reactions surrounding the film. Collections may see pressure after September 1st. However, Venus's entry into Libra on September 2nd and the All-Right Star will provide support to the film. Following this, the activation of the All-Right Star on September 3rd will increase the chances of a steady second week's earnings.

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