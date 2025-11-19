Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (20 November, 2025): Responsibilities Rise And Family Matters Stabilize

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (20 November, 2025): Responsibilities Rise And Family Matters Stabilize

A steady and rewarding phase emerges for Capricorn, marked by workplace success, family clarity, and guided academic progress.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (November 20):

For Capricorn, the phase unfolds with noticeable achievement in the professional sphere, as your dedication and consistent efforts bring significant success. Your capability to handle responsibilities effectively makes you stand out, reinforcing your reliability and strengthening your reputation. In family matters, adopting a calm and composed approach becomes essential. Thoughtful decision-making ensures that outcomes turn in your favor, helping you manage sensitive situations with maturity and balance.

A sibling may approach you for assistance in their work, and your support plays a meaningful role in helping them progress. Socially, your good deeds and constructive actions bring admiration and recognition, raising your standing within the community. Students pursuing medical studies may receive valuable guidance and support from their seniors, enabling them to gain clarity and confidence in their academic journey.

On the domestic front, important household documents should be handled carefully, as misplacement could create unnecessary complications. Minor health concerns may temporarily slow down certain tasks, making rest and cautious attention essential. Offering cloves to Goddess Durga is believed to bring stability, protection, and smoother progress, ensuring that obstacles gradually clear and overall wellbeing remains intact.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
India
‘How Can This Exist In 2025?’: Supreme Court Puts Talaq-e-Hasan Under Scrutiny
‘How Can This Exist In 2025?’: Supreme Court Puts Talaq-e-Hasan Under Scrutiny
News
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget