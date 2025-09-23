Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cancer Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): Beware Of Opposition And Workplace Conflicts

Hidden plots and workplace disputes may cause unrest. Stay vigilant, avoid clashes, and safeguard personal and professional harmony.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (September 24):

Subtle opposition and the risk of being drawn into unnecessary disputes could disturb your peace of mind. In your professional life, disagreements with senior figures or authority could escalate if not handled with tact. It is advisable to maintain composure, choose your words carefully, and avoid confrontational behaviour, as tensions could undermine your position.

Business dealings may also present hurdles, with trusted allies or collaborators showing signs of detachment or lack of support. These shifts may leave you feeling isolated, but they also present a chance to test your independence and strategic thinking.

At home, minor health concerns related to children may cause worry, demanding your attention and care. This may also heighten emotional strain, making patience more important than ever. Use this phase to strengthen your observation skills and develop a calm approach to adversity. Guard against quick decisions or reactions to provocations, as they could complicate matters further. By keeping a steady focus and rising above negativity, you will not only protect your interests but also transform challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
