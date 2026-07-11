Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tuesday morning allows ancestral worship, donations for family prosperity.

This year, the new moon day of the month of Ashadha is going to be very special and historic according to the Hindu calendar. This year, a rare coincidence is occurring on Ashadha Amavasya, which is not usually seen. According to the calendar, this new moon will begin on Monday evening and end on Tuesday. Consequently, devotees will experience the benefits of both Somvati Amavasya (coinciding with Monday) and Bhaumvati Amavasya (coinciding with Tuesday) simultaneously. This Mahasandhi is considered to be very fruitful for worshipping Mahadev, getting the blessings of Mars and eradicating serious defects of the horoscope.

Ashadha Amavasya 2026: Date And Auspicious Time For Bathing And Donating

The Amavasya Tithi will begin on Monday night, making it a great time for Shiva worship. Due to the rising date, the main bath and donation ceremony will take place on July 14th.

Amavasya Tithi starts: 13th July 2026, Monday at 06:50 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 14th July 2026, Tuesday at 03:14 PM

Best time for bathing and donating: July 14, from 04:30 am to 10:43 am

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Why Is This Great Coincidence Of Somvati And Bhaumvati Very Special?

Usually, Somvati and Bhaumvati Amavasya fall in different months, but this time, due to the timing of the date, the holy benefits of both can be availed: Monday night (July 13): Mahadev will give relief from serious sins.

Since Amavasya starts from Monday evening, this time is perfect for peace through Tantra-Mantra and worship of Shiva.

Pitru Dosh: On Monday evening, anointing the Shivalinga with raw milk and Ganga water in the Shiva temple and chanting the 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra' pacifies Pitru Dosh.

Kaal Sarp Dosha: Lord Shiva is the lord of serpents. Offering water from a copper pot to the Shivalinga on this night and chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" reduces the effects of Kaal Sarp Dosha.

Weak Moon: The Moon is invisible on Amavasya, which increases mental stress. Worshiping Lord Shiva strengthens the afflicted Moon in your horoscope.

Tuesday morning and afternoon (July 14): Pitru Karma on Bhaumvati Amavasya

When the new moon day falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhaumvati Amavasya. This day is considered highly beneficial for worshipping Lord Hanuman, Mangal Dev, and the ancestors.

Afternoon rituals for ancestors: The new moon will prevail from morning until noon on July 14. Performing tarpan, shraddha, or incense meditation for ancestors during the afternoon on this day brings eternal virtue.

Donation for happiness and prosperity: On this day, after taking a bath in the holy river, donating sesame seeds, jaggery, clothes or food to the needy brings the family the eternal blessings of the ancestors.

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How To Worship On Mahasanyog?

Resolution: Take a bath by mixing some Ganga water in the clean water of the house and take a resolution of fasting or worship by taking water in your hand. Shivling Abhishek: Visit a nearby Shiva temple. Offer raw cow's milk, yogurt, honey, and pure Ganga water to the Shivling. Material offering: Offer Akshat (whole rice), sandalwood and three-leafed Belpatra to Mahadev. Chanting Mantras and Aarti: Sit in the temple or at home with a calm mind and chant "Om Namah Shivay" at least 108 times and perform Aarti with camphor. Donation on Tuesday: Next day (July 14) after taking bath in the morning, make sure to donate in the name of ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein