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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Shani Vakra 2026: These 3 Numerology Numbers May Feel Saturn’s Retrograde Influence For 138 Days

Astro Analysis | Shani Vakra 2026: These 3 Numerology Numbers May Feel Saturn’s Retrograde Influence For 138 Days

Astro Analysis: Shani Vakra 2026 may influence numerology numbers 4, 8, and 9 for 138 days. Know Saturn retrograde effects on career, finances, relationships, and remedies believed to reduce impact.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saturn's 138-day retrograde influences careers, finances, and relationships.
  • Numerology numbers 4, 8, 9 may encounter specific challenges.
  • Traditional remedies involve charity and practicing discipline during this phase.

Saturn's retrograde movement is considered one of the most significant astrological events of the year. Lasting for 138 days, this phase is believed to influence careers, finances, relationships, and decision-making. If your birth date is linked to numerology numbers 4, 8, or 9, astrologers suggest being extra cautious. Here's how Saturn's retrograde may affect you and the traditional remedies believed to help reduce its impact.

Numerology Numbers That May Feel Saturn's Influence

Number 4 (Born On 4, 13, 22, Or 31)

According to astrologer Nitika Sharma, Saturn's retrograde period may bring delays in work, mental stress, and unexpected changes in plans for those associated with number 4. Since this number is linked with Rahu in numerology, confusion and uncertainty may increase. Patience and careful planning will be important in both professional and personal matters. Avoid making major decisions in haste.

Number 9 (Born On 9, 18, Or 27)

People with number 9 may need to stay calm during this phase. The combined influence of Saturn and Mars is believed to increase the chances of disagreements, anger, and unnecessary conflicts. It is advisable to avoid impulsive reactions, drive carefully, and postpone risky decisions whenever possible.

Number 8 (Born On 8, 17, Or 26)

As Saturn is directly associated with number 8, its retrograde motion may have a stronger impact on these individuals. Pending matters or unresolved issues may resurface, and some people could face legal or professional challenges. Extra effort and persistence may be required to achieve desired results during this period.

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Traditional Remedies During Shani Vakra

According to traditional beliefs, several remedies are observed to seek the blessings of Shani Dev during Saturn's retrograde period:

  • Light a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree on Saturday evening.
  • Circumambulate the Peepal tree seven times while offering prayers.
  • Feed crows, black dogs, and those in need on Saturdays as an act of charity.
  • Practice patience, honesty, and discipline, which are qualities traditionally associated with Saturn.

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A Balanced Perspective

Astrological and numerological predictions are based on traditional beliefs and should be viewed as spiritual guidance rather than certainty. Personal choices, consistent effort, and practical decision-making continue to play an important role in shaping outcomes. Those who follow these traditions may choose to perform the suggested remedies with faith while also focusing on thoughtful planning and responsible actions during Saturn's retrograde period.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of Saturn's retrograde movement?

Saturn's retrograde is a significant astrological event lasting 138 days. It is believed to influence careers, finances, relationships, and decision-making during this phase.

Which numerology numbers are believed to be most affected by Saturn's retrograde?

Individuals associated with numerology numbers 4, 8, or 9 are suggested to be extra cautious. These numbers may experience Saturn's influence more strongly, requiring patience and careful planning.

What traditional remedies are suggested during Saturn's retrograde (Shani Vakra)?

Traditional remedies include lighting a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree and circumambulating it on Saturday evenings. Feeding crows, black dogs, and those in need is also advised as an act of charity.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Astrology 2026 ABP Live Astro Analysis Shani Vakra 2026 Saturn Retrograde 2026
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