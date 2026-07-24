Astro Analysis | Panchang 24 July 2026, Check Ekadashi Tithi, Friday Puja Muhurta And Horoscope

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daily horoscopes offer guidance; wear perfume for strong Venus today.

Today is Friday, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) of Ashadha month. The Ekadashi fast will be observed on July 25, as the Tithi begins today. Therefore, eat satvik food today as well. Follow the rules of celibacy, abstain from eating Chavan, and so on. Chaturmas is about to begin on Devshayani Ekadashi. Therefore, complete your purchase of auspicious items quickly.

Panchang Of 24 July 2026 (Hindi Panchang 24 July 2026)

Date - Dashami (July 23, 2026, 7:03 am - July 24, 2026, 9:12 am, after which Ekadashi Tithi begins)

Day- Friday

Nakshatra- Anuradha

Yoga- Ravi Yoga, Shukla Yoga

Sunrise – 5:54 am

Sunset - 07:13 pm

Moonrise - 3:25 pm

Moonset - 1:29 am, July 25

Moon sign- Scorpio

Chaughadiya Puja Muhurta

Morning Choghadiya - 5:37 am - 10:45 am

Evening Choghadiya - 10:52 pm - 11:10 pm

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Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Rahu kaal)

Rahukaal - 10:45 am - 12:27 pm

Yamaganda period - 3:52 pm - 5:35 pm

Gulika period - 7:20 am to 9:03 am

Vidal Yoga - 5:38 am - 4:25 am, July 25

Bhadra period - 10:22 pm - 5:32 am, July 25

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 24 July 2026)

Sun- Cancer

Moon - Scorpio

Mars-Taurus

Mercury- Cancer

Jupiter- Gemini

Venus- Gemini

Saturn- Pisces

Rahu- Aquarius

Ketu-Leo

Horoscope For July 24, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries

There are chances of sudden financial gains. Guests will bring joy to your home, and obstacles related to your child's education will be removed.

Avoid negligence in legal matters. Respect your spouse's feelings, or a dispute may arise.

Taurus

Your self-confidence will increase, and you may receive new responsibilities or a promotion in your career. Your efficiency will increase your respect and honor.

Be cautious in financial transactions. Thoughtful decisions will yield benefits.

Gemini

You will begin new tasks with energy and enthusiasm. Maintain coordination with colleagues at work and be wary of opponents.

Make good use of your free time. Maintaining balance in family relationships will be beneficial.

Cancer

Wealth will increase, and good news will bring joy to the family. Make wise decisions in business.

Students will experience relief from mental stress. Relationships with friends will also improve.

Leo

Respect and prestige will increase. There are chances of gaining new recognition in politics and employment.

Avoid new partnerships. There may be a possibility of purchasing a vehicle.

Virgo

Luck will be on your side, and pending work may be completed. Comforts and amenities will increase.

You may meet an old friend. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you may be able to make financial decisions.

Libra

There are chances of unexpected gains and a wish may be fulfilled.

Avoid lending money. Be careful while driving and avoid arguments with your spouse.

Scorpio

New opportunities will arise in business and employment. Social respect will increase, and promises will need to be fulfilled.

Control your anger and speech. Take care of your mother's health.

Sagittarius

Business will be normal, and new opportunities for higher education may arise. Old debts and transactions will be settled.

Avoid taking risks. Be cautious about your health and family matters.

Capricorn

Marriage-related obstacles in the family may be resolved. You will have the opportunity to spend quality time with friends.

Take care of your mother's health. You will need to work harder to achieve your goals at work.

Aquarius

Be cautious at work; false accusations are possible. Express your views patiently and avoid conflict.

You can make a decision regarding your child's career. Your spouse's advice will be beneficial.

Pisces

Maintain patience even in adverse circumstances. Working in a planned manner will improve your business.

Be careful with anger and driving. By the end of the day, a wish may be fulfilled.

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Today's solution If you're going on an important errand on Friday, wear perfume or a fragrant scent. Venus remains strong. This is beneficial for financial matters.

Today's Lucky Color

pink, red, white

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

