Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today. What's Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Ministry to announce major NTA reforms tonight at 8 PM.

CJP met ministers, demanding Pradhan's resignation and student compensation.

Government deferred Pradhan's exit; approved two CJP demands.

The Union Education Ministry is expected to make a major announcement at 8 pm on Friday, with significant reforms related to the National Testing Agency (NTA) likely to be unveiled.

According to sources, the announcement is expected to focus on measures aimed at strengthening the functioning of the NTA, which has been under intense scrutiny following the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and growing demands for examination reforms.

Amid the demands of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Education Ministry sought to bring major changes in the NTA.

What Changes Can Be Seen?

The NTA is set to undergo a major restructuring, with the Centre preparing sweeping reforms to revamp its organisational framework.

According to sources, the government plans to restructure the NTA over the next month as part of a broader effort to strengthen the agency's functioning and improve the conduct of national-level examinations.

As part of the proposed overhaul, several officials are likely to be removed from the agency. The government is also expected to change the existing outsourcing model used by the NTA.

The reforms will be implemented based on the recommendations of an expert committee constituted to review the agency's functioning.

Sources said the objective is to create a leak-proof examination system and strengthen safeguards against future irregularities.

The NTA conducts several major national-level entrance examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

CJP-Nadda Second Meeting

This information came after the Cockroach Janta Party held a second round of talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh over the NEET paper leak protests, submitting three key demands and a five-point examination reform charter.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

The nearly two-hour meeting ended without a final decision, with the Centre seeking time until Saturday to respond to the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. According to CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the government gave in-principle approval to two of the three demands while deferring its response on Pradhan's exit.