Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today. What's Coming

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaEducation Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today; Big Reforms In NTA Likely

Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today; Big Reforms In NTA Likely

The Education Ministry is likely to announce major NTA reforms at 8 pm amid the NEET row. The move comes after the Centre's second meeting with the CJP over demands.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Education Ministry to announce major NTA reforms tonight at 8 PM.
  • CJP met ministers, demanding Pradhan's resignation and student compensation.
  • Government deferred Pradhan's exit; approved two CJP demands.

The Union Education Ministry is expected to make a major announcement at 8 pm on Friday, with significant reforms related to the National Testing Agency (NTA) likely to be unveiled.

According to sources, the announcement is expected to focus on measures aimed at strengthening the functioning of the NTA, which has been under intense scrutiny following the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and growing demands for examination reforms.

Amid the demands of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Education Ministry sought to bring major changes in the NTA. 

What Changes Can Be Seen?

The NTA is set to undergo a major restructuring, with the Centre preparing sweeping reforms to revamp its organisational framework.

According to sources, the government plans to restructure the NTA over the next month as part of a broader effort to strengthen the agency's functioning and improve the conduct of national-level examinations.

As part of the proposed overhaul, several officials are likely to be removed from the agency. The government is also expected to change the existing outsourcing model used by the NTA.

The reforms will be implemented based on the recommendations of an expert committee constituted to review the agency's functioning.

Sources said the objective is to create a leak-proof examination system and strengthen safeguards against future irregularities.

The NTA conducts several major national-level entrance examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

CJP-Nadda Second Meeting

This information came after the Cockroach Janta Party held a second round of talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh over the NEET paper leak protests, submitting three key demands and a five-point examination reform charter.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

The nearly two-hour meeting ended without a final decision, with the Centre seeking time until Saturday to respond to the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. According to CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the government gave in-principle approval to two of the three demands while deferring its response on Pradhan's exit.

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Union Education Ministry expected to announce?

The Union Education Ministry is expected to make a major announcement at 8 pm on Friday. It will likely include significant reforms related to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Why is the National Testing Agency (NTA) under scrutiny?

The NTA has been under intense scrutiny following an alleged 2026 NEET paper leak. There are also growing demands for examination reforms.

What key demands did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) raise?

The CJP demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET victims. They also sought the withdrawal of all FIRs against protesting students.

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Read More
Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
NTA Education Ministry Breaking News ABP Live DHarmendra Pradhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today; Big Reforms In NTA Likely
Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today. What's Coming
India
WATCH: Uttarakhand Constable Hands Resignation On Stage At CJP Protest, Says 'If This Makes Us Rebels, So Be It'
WATCH: Uttarakhand Constable Hands Resignation On Stage At CJP Protest
India
Read Full CJP Letter To PM Modi: Pradhan's Resignation, Rs 1Cr Compensation Among 'Non-Negotiable' Demands
Read Full CJP Letter To PM: Pradhan's Resignation Among 'Non-Negotiable' Demands
India
Delhi HC Rejects PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' March
Delhi HC Rejects PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' March
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget