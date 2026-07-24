Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Numerology is a guide; success depends on effort and skills.

According to numerology, each person's birth date provides many clues about their personality, talents, and career direction. It is believed that choosing the right field based on their birth number increases their chances of success and financial gain. However, this is merely an astrological belief, and career choices should always be made based on your interests, abilities, and circumstances. Let's explore which fields are considered most likely to bring success and good earnings based on your date of birth.

How To Find Out The Birth Number?

If you were born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th of any month, your birth number is 1. Similarly, 2, 11, 20, 29 = 2, 3, 12, 21, 30 = 3. The same rule applies up to 9.

Career And Wealth By Birth Number

Root number 1

In numerology, this number is ruled by the Sun. Such individuals possess leadership qualities, are confident, and are quick to make decisions. They are considered likely to achieve significant success in fields such as administration, government jobs, politics, business, management, and startups. If they start their own business, they may also reap significant financial benefits.

Radix 2

This number is believed to be influenced by the Moon. People with this sign are sensitive, creative, and have good relationships with people. They can excel in fields related to education, counseling, hotels, hospitality, media, writing, music, and the arts. They achieve greater success when they work collaboratively with others.

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Radix 3

The birth number 3 is associated with the planet Jupiter. Such individuals are knowledgeable, disciplined, and interested in learning and teaching. They can find successful careers in fields such as education, banking, law, religious work, administration, training, and financial advisory. With hard work in the right direction, they can achieve both wealth and respect.

Radix 4

This number is believed to be associated with Rahu. These people are known for their passion for new technologies, research, and innovative thinking. They can achieve significant success in IT, engineering, digital marketing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and technology-related fields. Hard work and patience are considered the keys to their success.

Radix 5

Associated with the planet Mercury, this number symbolizes a sharp mind and excellent communication skills. They can earn a good name and money in fields such as marketing, sales, media, content writing, journalism, business, social media, trading, and public relations. Their ability to adapt to changing environments helps them thrive.

Radix 6

This number is believed to be associated with the planet Venus. People with this sign have a keen sense of beauty, art, and creativity. They can find good opportunities in fashion, film, interior design, the beauty industry, luxury businesses, jewelry, hotels, and the entertainment industry. Working in the right direction can also bring significant financial gains.

Radix 7

This number, associated with Ketu, is considered spiritual and research-oriented. Such people can excel in research, astrology, psychology, writing, education, medicine, spiritual work, and analytical fields. Success comes slowly but lasts long.

Number 8

This number is believed to be associated with the planet Saturn. Such people are hardworking, responsible, and patient. They can achieve good success in engineering, construction, real estate, manufacturing, judicial services, administration, and large industries. With consistent hard work, their financial situation is likely to strengthen.

Number 9

This number, associated with the planet Mars, symbolizes courage and energy. They can excel in the military, police, sports, medical, fitness, security services, firefighting, social service, and leadership. Their ability to take risks helps them achieve success.

Is Career Determined Only By Birth Number?

Birth numbers are considered important in numerology, but they aren't the only factors that determine careers. A person's success also depends on their education, hard work, experience, skills, and the right opportunities. Therefore, it's best to view numerology as a guide only.

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FAQs

How is the birth number calculated?

Your birth number is determined by the date you were born. For example, those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th have a birth number of 1.

Can birth number predict career?

According to numerology, birth number indicates a person's talent and interest, but career does not depend only on this.

People with which birth number are considered successful in business?

In numerology, people with birth numbers 1, 5 and 8 are considered good in business.

Is wealth yoga also seen from the birth number?

It is believed that birth numbers can indicate economic opportunities and potential areas of earning.

Is numerology scientifically proven?

No. Numerology is an astrological system based on traditional beliefs. It is not considered a scientific fact.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

