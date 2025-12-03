Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Talwiinder Hides His Face: Singer Confirms Meaning Behind Skeleton Mask

Why Talwiinder Hides His Face: Singer Confirms Meaning Behind Skeleton Mask

Fans always assumed Talwiinder’s skeleton mask was about style or mystery, but the real reason is far more emotional. And when an Instagram user decoded it, Talwiinder himself confirmed it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
If you know Talwiinder, you have probably wondered at least once, Why does he paint that skeleton mask? You might have thought it’s just an aesthetic choice or maybe for attention, but the real meaning is much deeper. Recently, an Instagram user decoded the concept behind the mask, and Talwiinder himself nodded to the explanation. 

That moment made fans even more curious about the story. The answer is not about looks, fame, or mystery; it’s actually about emotion.

Why Talwiinder Hides His Face?

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu (born 23 November 1997), an Indian singer, songwriter, and music producer known for Punjabi music. His music blends electronic sounds, hip-hop, trap, lo-fi, boom bap, drill, and synth-pop. His upbringing between Punjab and San Francisco shaped his musical style, mixing Punjabi culture with Western sounds.

Now, coming to the skeleton mask, an Instagram user under the name theprthm shared that Talwiinder does not want people to focus on his face. He wants their full attention on his songs and the feelings they carry. The skeleton mask is his way of removing the distraction of a physical identity. He wants listeners to connect only with the emotions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratham Shetty (@theprthm)

He also explained the deeper symbolism. According to him, inside, every human is the same. Faces, fame, image, and ego are all temporary. The mask reminds people that the “real face” is your emotions, not the skin you show to the world. So the skeleton mask is not about hiding, it’s about highlighting what truly matters.

Talwiinder’s Skeleton Mask Gives Him Privacy & Zero Pressure

The mask also gives him privacy. Even though millions listen to his music, he can still live a normal life. He can go out, walk around, or enjoy food in public without being recognised. That freedom keeps him away from unnecessary stress.

Another big benefit is the lack of pressure. Since people don’t chase his image, he does not feel the burden of maintaining fame. Hit or flop, he stays focused only on music. He does not need flashy visuals like guns and cars to go viral. His lyrics alone make the impact. 

Along with 3.7 million likes, the post also received a comment from Talwiinder saying, “Yessir! You got it right”.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Embed widget