Watch: Viral Video Shows Hiker Slipping To Death On Mount Nama After Unclipping Safety Rope

A hike to Sichuan’s Mount Nama in China ended in a shocking tragedy after a man lost his life while trying to take a selfie. The 31-year-old hiker, identified as Hong, had reportedly removed his safety rope to click a photo when he accidentally slipped on the icy slope. The horrifying moment, caught on camera, showed him sliding down the mountain before falling to his death.

The viral video has now sparked concern and reminded everyone that safety should always come before social media pictures.

Viral Mount Nama Selfie Video Shows Shocking Fall

According to The Sun, Hong was trekking with a group when the accident happened on September 25.

The hikers were climbing the 5,588-metre peak when Hong stepped too close to a crevasse. He had unhooked his safety line moments before losing balance.

On Sept 27, 2025, a 31-year-old hiker plummeted 200 meters to his death after unclipping his safety rope for a fatal selfie near a crevasse.

Without an ice axe to regain control, he slipped and fell roughly 650 feet down the mountain. The video quickly spread across social media, leaving netizens horrified and speechless.

Without an ice axe to regain control, he slipped and fell roughly 650 feet down the mountain. The video quickly spread across social media, leaving netizens horrified and speechless. Many viewers said it was a painful reminder that one wrong step can cost a life.

Witnesses shared that the other hikers could do nothing but watch helplessly as he fell. Rescue teams were sent immediately, but Hong was declared dead once his body was recovered.

China Hiking Accident Sparks Safety Awareness

Local authorities said Hong and his group had not reported their hiking plans or taken the required climbing permits.

The Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau confirmed these violations, adding that such unreported climbs are extremely dangerous.

A post by the X (formerly Twitter) handle dreamsNscience described the incident as “a gut-wrenching reminder that no photo is worth your life.”

The post gathered over 8,000 views and several comments from users mourning the man’s death and urging others to follow basic mountain safety rules.

Many online users called the accident “heartbreaking but preventable,” emphasising how important it is to use safety ropes and proper gear while trekking or hiking on icy terrains.