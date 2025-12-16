Watch: Bride Kisses Ex-Boyfriend 2 Hours Before Wedding, Video Triggers Online Debate

A highly 'emotional' video showing a bride meeting her ex-boyfriend just two hours before her wedding has triggered an intense debate on social media. Shared widely on Instagram, the clip captures a final farewell between the two, including an embrace and a kiss, moments before the bride was due to marry another man. The video has drawn strong reactions online, with many users expressing sympathy for the groom, questioning the bride’s decision, and debating whether the clip was genuine or staged for social media engagement.

Moment Captured On Camera

The video, posted on December 13 on the Instagram handle @chalte_phirte098, shows a young woman identified as Shreya arriving at a location called “Vaishnav Chemist” in full bridal attire. She is seen travelling in a car driven by a friend and speaking to her former partner over the phone to coordinate the meeting point.

As Shreya steps out of the vehicle, her friend addresses the camera directly, explaining the situation. In the video, he says she had insisted on meeting him one last time, despite being just two hours away from her wedding ceremony. He further claims that Shreya was marrying under pressure from her family, a statement that intensified reactions once the clip began circulating online.

The emotional exchange between the bride and her ex-boyfriend, including a hug and a kiss, forms the central moment of the video and has become the focus of widespread discussion.

Social Media Reaction

The clip quickly attracted thousands of comments, with several dominant reactions emerging. Many users expressed sympathy for the groom, calling the situation unfair and emotionally distressing for the man she was about to marry. Others questioned the bride’s choice, asking why she would proceed with the wedding if she still had strong feelings for her former partner.

There were also concerns raised about loyalty, with commenters wondering what the incident might mean for the future of the marriage. At the same time, a section of users expressed scepticism, pointing to dramatic framing and camera angles as possible signs that the video was staged.

Several comments suggested the entire episode may have been created for online attention and engagement rather than reflecting a genuine personal moment. Despite these doubts, the video continues to circulate widely, fuelling ongoing debate over personal choices, emotional honesty and the ethics of sharing such moments on social media.