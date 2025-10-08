Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'310 Years Of Experience Needed': Viral Job Posting Has Internet ROFLing Hard

A Naukri job post demanding “310 years of experience” as a Data Scientist has gone viral, leaving Reddit users in splits with jokes about immortality, Methuselah, and grave-digging.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

We get it, employers! Experience counts. Especially in tech-focused sectors such as Data Analysis or Data Engineering, you'd need experienced hands who can hit the ground running. Required experience in job descriptions can range from anything between 2 years to 20 years. However, 310 years? A viral job post from Naukri’s E Hire Campaign has gone viral for demanding something truly out of this world: 310 years of experience as a Data Scientist. That's a hilarious typo, to say the least. And as per Internet tradition, the post invited roasts and trolls of all sorts. 

The now-infamous listing, shared by Reddit user Bright_Trick8225 on Tuesday, describes the role as one requiring proficiency in Python, R, SQL, and machine learning frameworks. Pretty standard — until you reach the line asking for “310 years of experience as a Data Scientist / Quantitative Researcher / Econometrician.”

Data Analyst Position
byu/Bright_Trick8225 inrecruitinghell

'Damn I only have 309'

Naturally, Reddit had a field day. User ragnarok0424 quipped, “Damn I only have 309,” while DragonfruitFit2449 added, “Let's go me too but I'm only 6 months off.” Another user, Turbo_express_Guy, summed it up perfectly with, “Position for Methuselah.” Methuselah is a biblical patriarch and a figure in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, who is claimed to have lived the longest life, dying at the ripe age of 969. 

Some took a more forensic approach. erparucca joked, “which keyboard layout had shift+3 to generate the plus sign? Let's find out and we'll know the nationality of who wrote the text ;)” while others theorised that it was simply meant to say “3-10 years.”

The thread quickly filled with more tongue-in-cheek remarks. Anxious-Possibility wrote, “Well, time to go grave digging... ⚰️ 🪏,” and tikolman commented, “They are looking for demi-humans.” Meanwhile, Apart_Championship37 concluded, “I guess I'm overqualified for this position.”

From Typo To Trending

While it’s likely just a typo, the slip has earned the job listing viral fame. In a world where job seekers often complain about unrealistic expectations, this one may have just taken the crown, or perhaps the tombstone.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Reddit
Read more
