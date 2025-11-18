Watch: Viral Clip Resurfaces Of Vajpayee Advising Modi To Uphold 'Raj Dharma' In 2002

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingWatch: Viral Clip Resurfaces Of Vajpayee Advising Modi To Uphold 'Raj Dharma' In 2002

At the press conference, Modi, seated beside Vajpayee, smirked and chuckled as the former PM urged the need to avoid discrimination on religious, communal or caste lines.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:54 PM (IST)
A video clip from the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to an exchange between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to the state, Vajpayee was asked what message he wished to convey to Modi. His response, rooted in India’s cultural and moral traditions, was seen as a subtle yet pointed critique of the government’s handling of the violence. The moment, caught on camera, has now re-entered public discussion as the clip circulates widely on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Statecraft (@statecraft_reels)

Vajpayee’s “Raj Dharma” Message

When asked by a reporter about his message for the Chief Minister, Vajpayee replied with calm firmness: “My only message for the Chief Minister is that he should follow Raj Dharma.” He went on to explain that Raj Dharma, the duty of governance, holds a deep and timeless significance in India’s cultural ethos.

His remarks came just weeks after widespread inter-communal violence between Hindus and Muslims in Gujarat. According to official figures, 1,044 people (790 Muslims and 254 Hindus) were killed during the riots, which unfolded less than five months after Modi took office as Chief Minister in 2001.

At the press conference, Modi, seated beside Vajpayee,smiled briefly as the former PM urged the need to avoid discrimination on religious, communal or caste lines. Modi interjected, “I am also doing that, Sir.” Vajpayee then added, “I believe Narendra Bhai is doing exactly that.”

Reports have long suggested that Vajpayee was initially in favour of removing Modi from office due to his perceived incompetence during the violence. However, he reportedly stepped back when senior BJP leader and Deputy PM LK Advani threatened to resign if Modi was dismissed.

After his defeat in the 2004 national elections, Vajpayee is said to have admitted to a television reporter that not replacing Modi in 2002 had been a mistake.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Viral Video Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trending PM Modi
