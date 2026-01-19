Litter Inside Inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks Outrage — WATCH VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







What was meant to be a proud moment for Indian Railways has quickly turned into a sobering reflection on public behaviour. Just hours after the Vande Bharat Sleeper was ceremonially flagged off with much celebration, a video showing litter strewn across the floor of one of its coaches began circulating online. The visuals have sparked widespread outrage, raising an uncomfortable but necessary question: when world-class infrastructure is delivered, are we doing our part to respect it?

ALSO READ: Dhruv Rathee Cheating Allegations: YouTuber Issues Statement

A Grand Launch Followed By An Unsettling Visual

🚨People litter on vande bharat Sleeper train within hours of its inaugural run.



Just see the civic sense pic.twitter.com/cCcvbJJWoL — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) January 18, 2026

The Vande Bharat Sleeper, introduced as a milestone in long-distance rail travel, was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda in West Bengal on Saturday. Designed to redefine overnight journeys, the sleeper version promises modern amenities, improved comfort, and faster travel across long routes.

However, the celebratory mood did not last long. A short video, believed to be recorded on the train’s very first day of operation, showed used paper cups and disposable spoons scattered across the coach floor. The clip, shared on Reddit’s r/indianrailways community, quickly gained traction and drew sharp criticism from netizens.

India’s Fastest On The Howrah–Kamakhya Route

(Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Operating on the Howrah–Kamakhya corridor, the Vande Bharat Sleeper connects Howrah near Kolkata with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati. Railway officials have described it as the fastest service on this busy eastern and northeastern route, outperforming all existing trains in terms of speed and efficiency.

With state-of-the-art interiors and premium facilities, the sleeper variant has been positioned as a symbol of India’s evolving rail infrastructure. That promise, however, now stands overshadowed by questions surrounding passenger responsibility.

“Whose Fault Is This?”: The Question That Sparked A Firestorm

In the viral clip, the person filming slowly pans across the littered floor while openly questioning accountability. He asks whether the blame lies with the Railways, the government, or the passengers themselves. He then draws attention to what he describes as a glaring lack of basic civic sense.

Though informal in tone, the remarks struck a chord with viewers and became the focal point of the online debate that followed.

Social Media Reacts: Civic Sense Under The Microscope

(Image Source: Reddit)

The video triggered a flood of reactions online, especially on Reddit, where users expressed frustration and disappointment. Several commenters pointed out that paying a premium fare does not automatically ensure responsible behaviour, suggesting that education and awareness matter more than ticket prices.

Others challenged the long-held belief that higher fares naturally attract more disciplined travellers, calling the incident proof that civic responsibility cannot be bought. Some went a step further, arguing that stricter penalties, including fines linked to ticket bookings, may be the only effective deterrent.

A recurring sentiment echoed across platforms was a deep sense of resignation, with many users lamenting that public spaces in India often suffer the same fate regardless of how modern or expensive they are.

A Warning Issued Before The First Journey

My first glimpse of the Vande Bharat sleeper train set - snazzy colours and good design though there's need for some crucial improvements - 3A coach (1st 2 photos), 2A and 1A coach; quality of furnishing and lighting is very good! 🧵 #IndianRailways #VandeBharat @devasissarangi pic.twitter.com/cQw5p9i2E3 — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) October 8, 2024

The controversy gained added significance due to a message shared just days before the launch. Ananth Rupanagudi, Chief Project Manager at Indian Railways, had publicly appealed to future passengers to treat the new train with care.

In his post on X, he urged travellers to follow washroom instructions, maintain hygiene, and show respect for public property, making it clear that discipline was essential for the service to succeed. Following the viral video, many users resurfaced this appeal, questioning whether advisories alone are enough to change deeply ingrained habits.

A Flagship Train Faces An Old, Familiar Challenge

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is being showcased as a flagship achievement, featuring 16 modern coaches with a total capacity of 823 passengers and a top operational speed of 180 kmph. Officials believe it will significantly cut travel time between major eastern and northeastern cities while offering a superior travel experience.

Yet, as the train prepares for regular service, the incident has reignited a long-standing debate. Can infrastructure upgrades truly transform public spaces without a parallel shift in civic behaviour? Or does progress demand responsibility from both institutions and citizens alike?

For now, the Vande Bharat Sleeper stands not just as a symbol of technological advancement, but also as a mirror reflecting how society treats the very progress it celebrates.