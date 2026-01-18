Dhruv Rathee Cheating Allegations: YouTuber Issues Statement

YouTuber and influencer Dhruv Rathee has issued a statement rejecting the viral claims on social media that he cheated on his wife, Juli. Rathee said the allegations being circulated online are part of a “propaganda” campaign aimed at targeting him and bringing him down.The controversy began after posts and discussions surfaced across social platforms, with users sharing claims about Rathee’s personal life. As the speculation gained traction, Rathee responded by denying the allegations and alleging that the claims were being deliberately spread to malign his image.

Rathee’s response comes amid continued online chatter, with multiple social media accounts and posts amplifying the allegations. In his statement, he asserted that the narrative was being pushed with an intent to defame him, and positioned it as an organised attempt to discredit him.

Did I cheat on my wife? 😂 pic.twitter.com/icGiE3ChgL — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 17, 2026

While the claims have remained largely confined to social media discussion, Rathee’s denial has also sparked reactions online, with users debating both the allegations and his response. Rathee has not indicated any additional steps in the statement beyond dismissing the claims.

Rathee Calls Allegations ‘Propaganda’

